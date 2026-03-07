The Noise Around Florida’s Quarterback Competition So Far This Spring

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators football returned to the grass in Gainesville this week, with the first spring practices under the new Jon Sumrall-led regime kicking off, and all eyes quickly turned to the Gators' highly anticipated quarterback competition.

With Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and second-year Tramell Jones at the forefront, Florida’s open competition has shown all the signs of being a true one, with no initial leader as of yet and Sumrall refusing to set a ‘timeline’ for a battle that could carry all the way up until the final weeks before kickoff of the 2026 season.

Tramell Jones Jr. returns to Florida after being the Gators' backup last season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Early on, the staff has been extremely transparent on where everything sits so far, with plenty of peeks into the behind-the-scenes of the battle during the various media availabilities this week.

The Requirements

Labeled the ‘most important position’ on the field by new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, Florida’s offensive staff has established what the future starter under center will need to add to a talent-filled Gators attack.

“Just being able to lead the team down the field and score points. That's what it's all about, right?” Faulkner said on what they are looking for in the competition.

For Sumrall specifically, the decision will be made for him, not by him, and by similar simple terms.

“If the quarterbacks lead well, protect the football and create explosive plays on offense and direct and command at the line of scrimmage, pretty good chance you can be the starter,” Sumrall said. “If you turn the ball over, you don't lead well, you don't communicate well at the line of scrimmage, those kind of things, you're probably not gonna be the starter.”

Early Impressions

Through limited action, the quarterbacks have seemingly done well in reaching such standards, while still extremely early in the process.

“I thought there was some good out there. There's some things, maybe timing, they got to be on time better on a couple throws. I thought the command was good at the line of scrimmage. I thought their confidence was good. I thought you could tell that they knew what they were doing. They're operating at a high level," Sumrall said Tuesday. "… It's a lot of reps there at the end, just to make sure there's nobody that's not going to have an opportunity to improve and grow. But I like what they did today. You got stack days.”

Quarterback Aaron Philo has experience in Buster Faulkner's system after two seasons at Georgia Tech. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those catching their passes, the praise was extended even further.

“I mean, they all elite, you know? They all are what you would want a quarterback to be," second-year wideout Vernell Brown III said on Thursday. “They put that time in, they always here extra, we watch film, just doing different things, having conversations about different plays. Like, hey, what can I do different on this? Or, you know, just them craving that critiquing in us, having a conversation because at the end of the day, we got to have a connection. And then they're very personable people off the field.”

Tramell Jones

For redshirt freshman Tramell Jones, the young quarterback has been much improved as he looks to impress a staff with not much prior commitment to the former four-star. A prior connection with the multiple returning receivers and a leadership that reportedly has players ‘flocking to him’ has put him right in the middle of the competitive battle.

“A great kid, number one, and that's where it starts. Got some toughness, got some leadership ability. A guy that's been here,” Faulkner said.

The young gunslingers' velocity has been hard not to notice through two days.

Aaron Philo

The more seasoned option, Philo’s multiple-year experience has been noticeable early on, quickly looking the part through the early practices.

“I had a chance to be around Aaron for for two years everyday at practice and really even before that, kind of recruited him since he was a 10th grader. He was a guy that I always thought, you know, had a chance to be a great college player,” Faulkner said on Philo heading into the spring. “When you're judging a quarterback, it's a lot of things that you look for, right?”

The ball has not hit the floor much during the portions of practice available to the media, with both Philo and Jones looking sharp as the battle gets off to an exciting start to what will likely be a lengthy competition for the starting job.