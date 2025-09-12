Florida Gators to Cancel Home-And-Home Series Vs. Big 12 Opponent, Per Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026, the Florida Gators were likely to make changes to its future non-conference schedule.
Florida has reportedly made its first change in principle.
The Gators are taking the necessary steps to drop its future home-and-home series with Arizona State, according to 247 Sports' Zach Goodall. Florida was set to travel to Arizona State in 2028 before hosting the Sun Devils in 2031.
Florida has also officially fully terminated its planned cancelled contracts for home-and-home series' with North Carolina State (2026, 2032) and California (2026-27), Goodall reported.
The SEC confirmed plans to move to a nine-game conference schedule in August. Among the nine-game schedule includes three permanent opponents plus playing the other 12 SEC games at least twice, once home and once away, within a four-year period.
Additionally, the league requires at least one Power 4 opponent, which includes independent Notre Dame, on the non-schedule for each team each season. The Gators' yearly matchup against Florida State meets this requirement,
“That game is historical in relevance and certainly it’s not going away," UF head coach Billy Napier previously said. "Not only would our people not let that happen, but I know their administration, their alumni, their fanbase would feel the same way."
While the requirement is met, it appears that Florida is not hesitating to keep over Power 4 non-conference opponents on its future slate.
The Gators still have home-and-home matchups against Colorado and Notre Dame on the schedule. Florida is set to host Colorado in 2028 (Sept. 9) before a trip to the Buffaloes in 2029 (Sept. 8) and is set to travel to Notre Dame in 2031 (Nov. 15) before hosting the Fighting Irish in 2032 (Sept. 11).
Florida is also set to travel to in-state foe UCF in 2030 (Sept. 14) before hosting the Knights in 2033 (Sept. 3), completing the three-game series already begun between the two programs. Florida defeated UCF, 24-13, last season.
Although Florida hypothetically could cancel its series against UCF, athletic director Scott Stricklin previously told the Orlando Sentinel that the Gators would not drop those games first and "would try to play those."
Other non-Power 4 non-conference games still on the schedule are Florida Atlantic and Campbell in 2026, South Alabama and Charleston Southern in 2027, Furman in 2028 and Florida A&M in 2029.