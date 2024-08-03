Florida Gators Day 3 Practice Report: Turnovers Reign
The Florida Gators on Friday continued fall camp with its third practice. Media were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the defensive backs, edge rushers, quarterbacks and receivers.
Here are the main takeaways.
Turnovers, Turnovers Turnovers (In a Good Way)
After only accounting for three interceptions all of last season, it’s clear the priority in this year’s Gators’ defensive back group under new coach Will Harris is creating turnovers. For the entire near-15-minute open period of practice, that’s all the defensive back group worked on.
Split into what appeared to be two randomized groups, the defensive backs worked on drop backs and breaking on the ball to their left and right. Standouts included Jason Marshall Jr., DJ Douglas, Asa Turner, Jameer Grimsely and Devin Moore among others.
Turner, a transfer safety from Washington, was observed near the front of the group leading and motivating his teammates, even after his rep was over.
Harris, alongside quality control specialist CJ Wilford, preached consistency on each rep with an emphasis on breaking out of their drop backs on time.
Injury Report
There was very little change in the observed injured players’ group from Thursday to Friday.
For the third-straight day, freshman offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal was observed in a black non-contact jersey. He was working with his position group despite being non-contact.
After being observed in a non-contact jersey working on a stationary bike away from the defensive line on Thursday, defensive tackle Jamari Lyons was back to full-go with his group.
The only player Gators Illustrated noted that wasn’t at practice that previously attended was walk-on receiver Brian Greene Jr.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
After two days of offensive clips of the day, it’s time to give the defense some love. Although the clip isn’t flashy, it’s more about the player in the clip: EDGE Jack Pyburn.
After an ACL tear suffered against Arkansas, Pyburn is already full-go for the Gators’ fall camp. It’s been exactly 273 days since that injury. It’s a remarkable recovery considering ACL tears are usually year-long recoveries. Not to mention, even if a player was able to participate, they’d likely be in a non-contact jersey.
Pyburn is in neither category and looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. In fact, Pyburn has put on 15 pounds since the 2023 season.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Saturday, Aug. 3:
- 12:30 p.m.: Billy Napier press availability
Monday, Aug. 5:
- 3:04 p.m.: Practice viewing period
- 4:45 p.m.: Post-practice press availability (players, TBA)