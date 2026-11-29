It has been a season to remember for Florida Gators edge rusher Jayden Woods, who accomplished a feat no other Gator has done since 2018 by reaching 10 sacks on Friday against Florida State.

"Really happy for Jayden Woods," Gators head coach Jon Sumrall said. "Three sacks on the night, got to 10 on the year. First time that's happened in Florida since I think 2018 is what I was told."

Woods has been the most dynamic and threatening edge rusher for the Gators this season. He leads the team in tackles for loss (14), sacks (10), and forced fumbles (2). The sophomore is also third in tackles (51) and has two pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.

Woods's campaign hasn't been linear. He had just 0.5 sacks through the first two games against Florida Atlantic and Campbell. Then, he tallied 3.5 sacks against Auburn and Ole Miss. However, the defense struggled against Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma, and so did he. Woods had just 0.5 sacks in those games. That includes four zero-sack games.

Luckily for Florida, he produced when his team needed him most down the stretch. He recorded 5.5 sacks over the final three contests against Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida State. His best performance during this stretch came in Friday's victory, sacking the Seminoles' quarterback three times for 19 yards.

Jayden Woods Masterclass 🔥



🐊 6 tackles

🐊 3 sacks for -19 yards

🐊 10 sacks this season pic.twitter.com/G5rrgL2zQk — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 28, 2026

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His efforts on Friday made him the first Gator to reach 10 sacks in a single season since Jachai Polite in 2018. While that might be great for the fanbase and his head coach, Woods is less focused on the numbers.

“It’s cool. I’m not a big statistics guy,” he said.

Looking Back on Woods' 2026 Season

Woods has had several impactful moments in 2026. He forced crucial fumbles and dictated opposing offenses when he was at his best.

It started in Florida's first SEC contest under Sumrall against Auburn. He produced 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the road win over the Tigers, giving the program their first win at Auburn since 1999.

He quickly got back to work the next week and put the Gators in the driving seat against the Ole Miss Rebels. Woods sacked Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss once, but it was a crucial strip-sack that gave the Gators the ball back and quieted a hungry Rebels offense. Ole Miss had scored back-to-back touchdowns coming out of halftime before the turnover.

That brings us to this past Friday against Florida State. He helped stifle a struggling Seminoles offense, sacking the opposing quarterback three times to reach 10 sacks. It was a single-game career high in sacks.