The Florida Gators cap off the first regular season under head coach Jon Sumrall with a 26-10 win over the rival Florida State Seminoles.

Along with their third win in a row against their rival, the Gators improve to 8-4 on the season. It’s their first time since 2020 with eight wins in the regular season.

A key highlight of the game came from running back Jadan Baugh. Just like a season ago, he picked up his 1,000th yard of the season in the final game of the regular season. More notably, he became the first player in program history to pick up 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons.

Meanwhile, they’re waiting to see what the status is of their quarterback, Aaron Philo. He went down with what appears to be a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the game. Before he exited the game, he was 9-for-12 with 127 yards, along with 40 rushing yards.

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Tramell Jones Jr. came in to play quarterback the rest of the game. He finished 2-for-4 with nine passing yards and an interception. He also rushed in a touchdown.

The Gators' defense picked up two interceptions against FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels, both coming from quarterback J’Vari Flowers. The first was in the end zone for a touchback. The other looked to be a pick six at first, but the officials ruled he was out of bounds.

Flowers’ picks were the first two by a Gators cornerback since Week 3 against Auburn, when Cormani McClain intercepted a pass from quarterback Byrum Brown.

With the regular season coming to an end, the Gators now await where the postseason schedule takes them. They’re up for their first bowl game since the 2024 season.

The selections will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 6, the day after the conference championship games are played and when the College Football Playoff is set to be decided.

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