The 20th-ranked Florida Gators concluded the 2026 regular season with a 26-10 win over Florida State, marking its third straight win in the rivalry and giving the program an 8-4 record going into the postseason.

Jadan Baugh became the first official player in program history to run for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with a 77-yard, one-touchdown effort, while kicker Patrick Durkin drilled four field goals in the win. Backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. added a rushing touchdown after replacing Aaron Philo, who left the game with an injury.

Defensively, Florida had Florida State's number all afternoon, sacking quarterback Ashton Daniels six times, including three by Jayden Woods, alongside two interceptions from backup corner J'Vari Flowers.

After the win, head coach Jon Sumrall praised the team for finding a way to win, discussed the growth of the program after doubling its win total and gave a teaser into what the immediate future looks like with the transfer portal and bowl preparation coming up.

"If anybody thinks we've done anything worth celebrating, they're absolutely idiotic."

Handling adversity has been a focal point, both positively and negatively, this season for the Gators. Florida found a way to start the year 4-0 before trudging through the middle portion of its season. The Gators bounced-back, though, with three straight wins to end the regular season.

While Sumrall praised the growth this year's team made from a toughness standpoint, he still wants to make it clear the program is nowhere near where it need s to be.

"I'm a little bit frustrated we're not further ahead," he said. "I'm glad to win tonight. I'm going to enjoy the bus ride home. I'm going to have a lot of fun tonight. Going to give the staff off tomorrow. We'll be back at work on Sunday because we got a lot of work to do. And if anybody thinks we've done anything worth celebrating, they're absolutely idiotic. So it's a step in the right direction, but not where we need to be yet."

"It's a step in the right direction."

Last season, Florida defeated Florida State to finish the season with a 4-8 record. This year, the Gators downed the Seminoles to finish the season with an 8-4 record, doubling its win total while giving Florida a chance for its first nine-win season since 2019.

Sumrall hopes an eight-win season, albeit an improvement, is an outlier as the Gators look to be a consistent playoff contender.

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"Eight's better than seven. It's not as good as nine or 10," he said. "So we still left a lot out there on this year, but it's a step in the right direction... While I'm pleased with the win tonight, I'm pleased with the three-game win streak. I'm not at peace with 8-4. That's not where I want to live. But it's a step in the right direction for a starting point."

"There's been signs of life."

Saturday's game summed up what Sumrall has been talking about in regards to this season: good fight and finding ways to win but plenty of self-inflicted wounds.

The Gators were in control for most of the game, but errors such as an unsportsmanlike conduct after Flowers returned an interception to the 1-yard line, a turnover-on-downs at the Seminoles' 1-yard line and having to settle for four field goals were negatives in the win. While there was plenty of negative needing to be addressed, Sumrall said the importance of showing "proof of concept" this season will be key for the offseason.

"I think there's been signs of life," he said. "We're not as good of a football team yet as I want us to be. We're not as polished as I want us to be. At times, the Gators are still beating the Gators too much for me... There's still so much further for us to go. And I'm I'm not pleased or comfortable with 8-4, but I am pleased with growth. And I'll take growth over non-growth any day of the week."

"I'm proud of the way he's represented the Florida Gators."

Baugh needed just 20 yards going into Friday's game to reach 1,000 yards for the second straight year. Needing just two after a few short runs, he got 28 on one rush in the first half to reach the quadruple-digit mark, becoming the first Gator to do so in back-to-back seasons.

While Baugh's future with the program remains in question, Sumrall took time to praise the third-year back, who now has 2,900 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career.

"I'm proud of him. I'm happy for him," Sumrall said. "When you come back, you want to accomplish things that haven't been done. What I talked about with him... his family, when we were at their house on Christmas Eve, was like, 'Hey, leave a legacy. Come back to leave a legacy.' They had said that he's left a legacy, whatever he decides to do. Don't know that yet, but I'm proud of the way he's represented the Florida Gators."

Bowl Prep/Portal Planning Begins

Sumrall gave a quick overview of what Florida's immediate future will look like with the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up soon while the Gators begin prep for its bowl game, which will be announced on Dec. 6.

For the current team, Sumrall said the players will have a "training room check-in on Saturday" before returning to the facilities to watch film on Sunday. The team will only practice once (Tuesday), with most of the week comprised of lifting, running and meetings and Wednesday's high school signing day. After having next weekend off, the team will then begin having exit meetings and roster retention conversations before shoring up its portal plans.

Members of Florida's front office, in coordination with Sumrall, have already begun planning its bowl schedule depending on which bowl the Gators play in. Of note, Sumrall said bowl prep will focus more on developing younger players who could make bigger impacts next season. Two he mentioned are quarterback Will Griffin and receiver Marquez Daniel.