Florida Gators 2026 Spring Game Start Time Announced

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After already announcing the date for its 2026 Orange and Blue Spring Game, the Florida Gators on Monday announced the start time for the annual scrimmage.

The spring scrimmage inside the Swamp, sponsored by the university's official NIL partner, Florida Victorious, will kick off on April 11 at noon, the program announced. Additional information, including fan initiatives and broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

Last year, Florida did not stream its spring game in any capacity last year, choosing to just post highlights as the scrimmage went on. Then-head coach Billy Napier cited there not being any real advantages, as well as wanting fans to attend in person as the university honored the national champion men's basketball program.

"Once we didn't necessarily get the call to be one of the prime spots, I think we felt like, hey, what are the advantages and disadvantages? So gives us the freedom to just call everything," he said.

Last year's scrimmage saw a record-breaking effort from former five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who tied a program spring game record with 195 yards while setting a new program spring game record with 10 catches.

He also scored two touchdowns in his unofficial Gators debut.

Now under new head coach Jon Sumrall, Florida is set to continue its tradition of spring games despite other programs around the country canceling them in recent years. The Gators are currently in the early stages of its offseason workout program, during which the team will not wear the team's logo on clothing.

"Gotta earn the logo. We ain't earned it yet," Sumrall said on Saturday. "We haven't earned a damn thing. All we've got is our name. Where are you gonna put our freaking name on every day? So to wear the Florida Gator logo, to wear the Gators across your helmet, or the script, or to wear the Gator head. You got to earn that."

New Gators head football coach Jon Sumrall is in his first offseason leading the program. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spring game also marks the end of the 15-practice spring camp for Sumrall as he evaluates his first roster with the program. Not having the benefit of a spring portal window, Sumrall said camp will give him time to evaluate his now 30-player transfer class, the 20-player high school class and the 40-plus-retained player group.

"I'm not gonna have any opportunity to watch this team practice and go correct in the second portal," he said. "We just gotta watch them practice it and try to fix it if it's or make somebody better, or maybe move guys around. So that's a little bit more unnerving. I wouldn't be upset as a first-year head coach if we had the second portal window."

One position to keep an eye on will be the quarterback battle between incoming transfer Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. Other positions of note Sumrall will have to evalute is the offensive line, tight end and defensive line, as well as depth at receiver, running back and safety.

"Now we got a lot of work to do to figure out what that looks like and who's the starter," Sumrall said of the quarterback battle. "Long way from making that decision, but they'll make it for us. The quarterback competition, they decide who starts on me, by how they practice and how they play. "

Florida opens 2026 spring camp on March 3. All practice dates can be found below.

Florida Gators 2026 Spring Camp

Tuesday, March 3

Thursday, March 5

Saturday, March 7

Tuesday, March 10

Thursday, March 12

Tuesday, March 24

Thursday, March 26

Friday, March 27

Saturday, March 28

Tuesday, March 31

Thursday, April 2

Saturday, April 4

Tuesday, April 7

Thursday, April 9

Saturday, April 11 – Orange & Blue Game

