Florida Gators Football NFL Round Up
Multiple former Florida Gators began their professional football careers this week, with NFL preseason action underway. It’s been an eventful past couple of days. Some had strong debuts while more tenured NFL players struggled to get a foothold in the game.
Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts kicked off the NFL preseason against the Baltimore Ravens. Richardson, who has dealt with injury problems during his brief time with the organization, sustained a hand injury early and missed the remainder of the contest. He completed two of three passing attempts for 21 yards before exiting.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen did say, though, that Richardson will play in the team’s Week Two preseason matchup. Steichen stated that while he won’t start the game, Richardson will get the bulk of the work in the first half.
Two other former Gators quarterbacks appeared in Week One of the NFL preseason. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller Kyle Trask and Houston Texans quarterback Graham Mertz each played a part in their team’s games on Saturday.
For Trask, it was a strong showing. He finished the game 12-for-16 and 129 passing yards. He also had three rushes for eight yards. And while he did not end up with a passing touchdown, Trask still had multiple highlight throws to his receivers.
Trask and the Buccaneers left their game against the Tennessee Titans with a victory to start their preseason off 1-0.
Unfortunately for the new Houston quarterback, his debut in the NFL was a rough one. Mertz ended the game 7-for-14 and threw three interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings.
On one interception, his pass was tipped at the line and fell into a Vikings’ defensive back’s gloves. For another, Mertz sailed the ball over his intended target's head and right to the Vikings’ defensive back.
The other former Gator to have made a noticeable impact on Saturday was New York Jets linebacker Ja’Markis Weston. Weston graded out well as a linebacker, too. According to the Jet Press on X, he received a 70.4 overall grade from PFF and did not miss a tackle.
In addition to his work defensively, Weston also made an impact on special teams for the Jets. He received an 82.3 grade from PFF on special teams, which was a team high. His highlight play of the night was when he recovered a muffed punt against the Green Bay Packers.