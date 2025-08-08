Chase Daniel Blames Anthony Richardson for Latest Injury with Indianapolis Colts
When the Indianapolis Colts selected former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they knew they had to be patient.
Richardson had one season of starting experience with the Gators and was considered a raw, unrefined prospect coming out of Florida. Despite his lack of starts in the Swamp, the Colts still gave Richardson the starting nod as a rookie, but he wasn't able to stay on the field.
He made four starts in 2023, and only finished one of them before being lost for the season. He started 11 games in 2024, before succumbing to a shoulder injury that required surgery.
He's in a battle with Daniel Jones for the starting spot in 2025, and started the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. That outing didn't last long either.
Richardson was hit on a blindside blitz from edge rusher David Ojabo and dislocated his finger. Had it been a game that mattered, Richardson probably could have re-entered the game, but it was another stark reminder of the vulnerability he's shown as a pro.
"I feel like I'll be good," Richardson said after the game on Thursday. "It's honestly just how I feel. I don't think it's anything too bad. It's just sore, dislocated; it's alright though."
Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chase Daniel was critical of Richardson's situational awareness following the play. While no analyst wants to add insult to injury, Daniel believes the sack from Ojabo that caused the dislocated finger was entirely Richardson's fault.
"Anthony Richardson is hot…it’s clear as day," Daniel wrote on X. "Throw the flat route to the RB & live to fight another day."
Daniel spent 13 seasons in the NFL, only making five starts; he's watched a lot of film and football. What he means in layman's terms is that the blitz pickup is on the quarterback, and he has to get rid of the ball quickly. He's not going to get any help outside of his five offensive linemen.
To his credit, Richardson agreed with Daniel.
"Yeah, I definitely looked at it," Richardson said of his final play of the night. "That's a tricky one, because it's five-man pro(tection), and I'm hot from the backside. I just gotta get my eyes, just be able to react to that. But just five-man pro, playing hot, just gotta be on my P's and Q's when it comes to that.
"It was just gonna be hard for me to see anyway, 'cause my eyes are looking a certain way. I've just gotta be keyed on when everybody's bringing pressure like that. I thought it was about to be the nickel, but they brought it from the other side. So I've just gotta be ready to get the ball out."
It was a painful lesson for Richardson, who doesn't even have half as many starts in pro or college as someone like Jayden Daniels (55), Bo Nix (61) or Michael Penix Jr. (48) had in college alone. But it's a lesson he's learned while getting to fight another day.
"They asked me if I could throw," Richardson said about the sideline conversation after the hit. "So, I tried immediately after, but I couldn't get the right squeeze on the ball. So, I got it taped up, so I was like 'let me try again.' Started throwing, it felt better. I was able to spin it a little bit more. I told them I was ready and they was like 'you're already ruled out.'"
If a player is projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, it's understandable why he would leave college. However, Richardson is definitely a player who would have benefited from a year (or two) more with the Florida Gators.
He's in desperate need of experience, but he's not getting that at the pro level because of the repeated injuries. He's running out of time with the Colts, and he may be out of a starting job in 2025.