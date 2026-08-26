Florida Gators "Freaks List" 2026

Bruce Feldman and the Athletic recently released their annual ‘Freaks List’, a grouping of 101 of the most uniquely athletic players across the entire country, with the Florida Gators one of just six teams to have two players included in the top-35 for the 2026 season.

While sophomores Jayden Woods, listed at No. 5, and LJ McCray, No. 34, are the only Gators represented on the list, there is no lack of remarkable athleticism on Florida’s roster currently.

Florida Gators on SI provides an exclusive look at the numbers of the many talented athletes in Gainesville after an offseason of transformation under Rusty Whitt, creating the first annual "Florida Freaks List."

No.1: Jayden Woods, OLB

Florida linebacker Jayden Woods is one of the most freakish athletes in the entire country. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Woods enters his sophomore season as one of the most athletic edge rushers in the entire country after a standout rookie year, and this offseason, his numbers got more impressive.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Woods cleaned a team-high 405 pounds while also recording a 585-pound squat this summer. To add to the already impressive marks, the pass-rusher was clocked running a remarkable 21 miles per hour.

“That's elite. Just to put it in perspective, I think one player in the nation topped it… If somebody can hit better than a 405 clean at 245, I haven't seen it.” Whitt said on Woods’ clean this offseason. “... He’s an elite athlete, and that clean, at his body weight, is just outstanding. It's an indicator of just all the work he's put into it.”

In Whitt’s ultra-competitive gauntlet, Woods dominated to the point where Florida’s staff had him competing against wideouts due to his rare traits. The edge continued to push the Gators' best athletes at the position, including speedster Vernell Brown III.

“Good luck finding an edge rusher anywhere in the country who's going to run and catch VB. He kept beating our running backs. So we go, ‘Hey, go against some wide receivers.’” Whitt said. “... I'm sure there's a couple or three out there, but he's a rare player.”

No. 2: Eric Singleton Jr., WR

Eric Singleton Jr. could be Florida's most impactful receiver in 2026. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Singleton Jr. may not have the impressive stature of the other standouts on the list. However, there is an argument to be made that the Auburn transfer is the fastest player in college football heading into 2026.

At his size, Singleton Jr. recorded an impressive clean of 300 pounds, a squat of 500 pounds and a deadlift of 425 pounds since getting to Gainesville. More notably, he was clocked at 23.32 miles per hour this summer.

For perspective, Nyck Harbor’s recorded 22.4 miles per hour was the fastest in college football last season, according to Reel Analytics. Moreover, there have only been two players ever recorded at a speed over 23 miles per hour in an NFL game: Tyreek Hill at 23.24 in 2016 and Raheem Mostert at 23.09 in 2020.

“He's an Olympic fast-type runner," coach Jon Sumrall said about Singleton Jr. “... He can run-run.”

No. 3: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL

Florida defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo's size stands out. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, Oyebadejo is the type of player you make get off the bus first when it's game day. The Jacksonville State transfer does not have much football experience after transitioning from basketball a few years ago, yet his athleticism has helped him pick up the sport quickly on his way to 4.5 sacks and 41 tackles last season.

At an incredible 12 percent body fat, the massive lineman was still recorded at 20 miles per hour this summer, which he used off the edge in 2025 while racking up 19 hurries at Jacksonville State.

No. 4: Jadan Baugh, RB

Jadan Baugh rushed for 107 yards on 27 carries in the Florida Gators' win over Texas. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Baugh was labeled ‘pound-for-pound the strongest guy we have ever had’ by Florida’s former regime heading into his sophomore season, while he has only built on such numbers in the weight room heading into 2026, while also building himself into one of the best running backs in the entire country.

At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Baugh recorded a 600-pound squat this offseason, up 35 pounds from last offseason, while he was also recorded at 21.5 miles per hour after working on his breakaway speed this summer.

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Colin Simmons is on his way to being an early 1st round pick and is one of the best players in CFB, which makes Jadan Baugh’s ability to just shrug him off here so much more impressive.



Baugh forced 65 missed tackles on 221 attempts in 2025! #Gators pic.twitter.com/HLYPDXJVW6 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) July 28, 2026

After picking up 767 yards after contact and forcing 65 missed tackles a year ago, according to PFF, such improvements should only make the rusher even more dangerous in the new year.

No. 5: LJ McCray, DL

Former five-star LJ McCray enters 2026 with a chip on his shoulder after a foot injury limited him to just four snaps last season. | Courtesy of UAA Communication

A five-star out of high school ranked as the No. 4 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports, McCray has always had the physical traits to be special.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, the towering pass rusher added 21 pounds of lean mass this offseason while clocking in at 20.31 miles per hour, up from 18.5 at the start of winter. He also recorded a clean of 365 pounds, 40 pounds behind Woods’ team-leading mark despite being four inches taller.

Such progress, along with an impressive camp so far, makes him a serious breakout candidate this year now that he is fully healthy.

No. 6: Aaron Chiles, LB

Florida Gators linebacker Aaron Chiles tackling Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Xavier Gayten and forcing a fumble. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

After a solid 2025 where Chiles recorded 52 total tackles, the former top-100 recruit looks to fully breakout in the new season amongst a very strong linebacker unit for Florida.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Chiles is one of the more well-rounded athletes on the Gators' roster. This summer, he recorded a clean of 345 pounds, a squat of 550 pounds, a bench of 365 pounds and a deadlift of 545 pounds. He was also recorded at 21 miles per hour, making for an exciting combination of agility and strength.

No. 7: Myles Johnson, LB

Linebacker Myles Johnson led all Florida true freshmen with four tackles against Long Island. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Johnson has not seen much action with Florida outside of special teams deployment as just a true sophomore, yet the Alabama native’s impressive speed at his position could earn him more of a role this year.

At 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, Johnson ran a 10.7-second 100-meter in high school, while this offseason he clocked in at 22.32 miles per hour, the fastest mark of any linebacker on the roster. He also recorded an impressive 345-pound clean and sits at just 12 percent body fat, making him one of the more unique athletes at his position in the conference.

Honorable Mentions

Ty Jackson, LB

Florida linebacker Ty Jackson could carve out a role on Florida's defense this season. | Courtesy of UAA Communication

Jackson is another speedy linebacker who joined Florida as a top-140 recruit with plenty of big-time offers. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, the athletic sophomore recorded a 365-pound clean, a 500-pound squat, a 350-pound bench and a 335-pound deadlift while also being clocked at 21.6 miles per hour this offseason. He also sits at just 11 percent body fat.

Bryce Lovett, OL

Tackle Bryce Lovett made considerable body changes this offseason. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

While Lovett may not be the biggest outlier amongst those on the roster, the redshirt-junior had one of the most impressive transformations this offseason.

Lovett has lost 43 pounds of fat since January, with his body composition going from 32 percent to 20 percent, according to Whitt.

“I was walking in the Indoor a couple weeks ago, and Bryce Lovett's in there doing some drills on his own with his shirt off. Bryce Lovett, seven months ago, wouldn't have taken his shirt off. You know, and now he's like, 'I feel pretty good about myself,'” Sumrall joked on the transformation.

The 6-foot-5 lineman also recorded a clean of 365 pounds, a squat of 500 pounds and a bench of 365 pounds.

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