Second-Year LB Emerging After Gators' First Scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have one of the more experienced linebacker groups in the country in senior Jaden Robinson and rising third-years Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles. That has not stopped a rising sophomore from making a case to crack the rotation, though.

Ty Jackson, a former four-star who was relegated to reserve and special teams duties last season, has been a standout player this offseason, according to head coach Jon Sumrall.

“We came in, and you could watch him in the winter conditioning. You’re like, 'This guy’s talented,'" Sumrall told Florida Gators on SI on Monday. "Reminds me of Jamin Davis when I got to Kentucky. I’m like, 'Who’s that guy?' Well, he hasn’t played at all, and I’m like, 'Well he looks pretty good.' That’s Ty Jackson."

Jackson entered his college career as ESPN's No. 1 interior linebacker and No. 54 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class after recording nearly 400 tackles across 32 high school games. Averaging 12.2 tackles per game, he also had 15 tackles for loss, six sacks and four interceptions in his time at Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge.

While he has yet to make an impact in an actual game, Sumrall sees Jackson's abilities shine in fall camp. In Saturday's scrimmage, Jackson forced a fumble inside the 5-yard-line, which was recovered in the end zone by the defense. Sumrall called Jackson "physically gifted" and admitted that he is "getting way better." His football IQ and overall confidence have grown, as well.

As Jackson emerges as a play-maker, the focus, Sumrall said, will be on growing vocally.

"He’s still, I mean by nature and who he is as a person, he’s not naturally a real loud, talkative guy" Sumrall said. "I’m in the team room the other day trying to see if he could yell to the team louder than me. He still can’t because at linebacker, I think you have to have a voice. You can’t be quiet. He’s seeing things cleaner and his vision lines have improved. He’s adjusting better. His spatial awareness has improved. He’s always had great athletic training. Now his football training is elevating.”

His teammates are seeing it, too.

"He’s quiet as a mouse. But at the same time though, the kid gets after it," defensive lineman Brendan Bett told Florida Gators on SI on Tuesday. "He comes downhill like crazy. I think out of all of our linebackers, one of the best linebackers that comes downhill. Like when you hear him thud, you hear him thud. You know it’s Ty Jackson. Stuff like that we need from the defense.”

Florida is continuing to shape up its depth chart across the roster as the team enters the back half of fall camp. Graham is a surefire starter, while Chiles and Robinson will be two more key contributors. But if Jackson continues this upward trajectory, he could find himself as a consistent face in the rotation this season.

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