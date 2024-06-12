Florida Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier Stands at Crossroads
Florida Gators head football coach Billy Napier stands at a crossroads. Fittingly, sitting seems impossible with his seat firmly ablaze. After compiling a record of 11-14 during his first two seasons in Gainesville, the entire focus of a massive fanbase looks to him for answers and rapid success.
The feeling around the program sees Napier in a must-win position. When the Gators left Columbia, South Carolina with a 41-39 comeback win versus the Gamecocks, the Gators stood at 5-2, all felt right in the world.
However, when Georgia left The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party with a 43-10 lead that wasn't that close, they departed with not only a victory, but the soul of the 2023 Gators squad. From there, four more losses cemented a 5-7 season filled with close losses and embarrassing collapses.
However, 2024 brings the hope of a better end result. In all honesty, the final regular-season home game on November 9, versus Texas, could signal Napier's swan song. With that said, what questions must the Florida offense address in order to succeed?
How will Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway coexist?
In what many consider a shocking renaissance, Mertz cut his interception total to three while improving his touchdown-to-interception ratio and completion percentage. If you followed Mertz's frustrating career at the University of Wisconsin, understand that he looked like a vastly different player.
Ditching the cold and antiquated office for sunshine and a spread offense cured what ailed him. Now, he starts ahead of what experts tout as the future star quarterback, DJ Lagway. Lagway, on many levels resembles former Gator standout Anthony Richardson. Like Richardson, Lagway brings uncanny size and athleticism, buttressed by a strong arm to the table.
Napier could endear himself to the Florida faithful by spotting Lagway in special play packages during the season. For Lagway, as he acclimates to the pace of college football, slowly easing into the starting spot when Mertz leaves. In Mertz's favor, Lagway still needs time to develop and work through progressions.
Who will replace Trevor Etienne?
After teaming with Montrell Johnson to compile 1,978 yards from scrimmage along with 15 total touchdowns, Trevor Etienne took his talents to Athens, transferring to the University of Georgia. While Johnson looks to take the lion's share of the snaps, Treyaun Webb slides into the second spot. If Johnson brings a burst to the offense, Webb offers a gliding style, with enough power to break arm tackles and enough twitch to win in space.
To Napier's credit, he loves the running game, especially with two backs that can move the sticks with the potential of big play in either the run or pass game.
With Ricky Pearsall in the NFL, which wideouts ascends to number-one status?
For Graham Mertz's final year in college, throwing to one of his earliest targets helps the Gators. Chimere Dike transferred from Wisconsin. While he does not possess Pearsall knack for getting open and leaving defenders in his wake, he gives Mertz a familiar target.
After playing in Madison for three seasons alongside Mertz, Dike (pronounced dee-kay) relishes the chance to improve his draft stock while executing an offense more conducive to the passing game and not one out of the "three yards and a cloud of dust" playbook. Instead, expect to see the former Badger teammates link up in the passing game.
Overview
Billy Napier desperately needs his team to win and look good while doing so. The same hot seat that scorched the backsides of Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen will make room for Billy Napier should Florida fail in 2023.
With a championship history and lineage of greatness and rabid fanbase, expectations never waver from an exceedingly high standard for the University of Florida. The offense under Napier must play lights out, allowing the defense a breath.