Florida Gators Billy Napier Updates Injury Report, Montrell Johnson Progressing
During his Monday press conference, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier gave a number of updates on injured players, including running back Montrell Johnson Jr.
To start, Johnson Jr., who’s been out with a knee injury, is still in the middle of recovery after a minor procedure nearly two weeks ago.
“Montrell’s doing fantastic," said Napier. "He’s been able to do a few things. We expect him to be able to participate in practice, whether that’s modified and at some point full speed. We’ll give an update, obviously we’re getting ready to turn the page into game week. We’ll give you updates per the timeline up until the game, but we have confidence that Montrell’s doing great and feel good about his return.”
He’s considered week-to-week and was observed running on the treadmill during Wednesday’s practice. He also participated in Saturday’s warmups before leaving the field as individual drills began.
Meanwhile, true freshman wide receiver Tank Hawkins suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury on Saturday during the Gators’ second scrimmage and is considered day-to-day, Napier said
“Tank, I think is day-to-day. We’ll see where he’s at, but nothing long-term for Tank,” Napier said.
Hawkins can be seen in a sling during the Gators’ annual team picture inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. He is seated eighth from the right side in his No. 10 jersey, in between linebacker Aaron Chiles (8) and linebacker Grayson Howard (10).
Hawkins has been considered a fast-riser during fall camp after a tremendous performance during the Gators’ first scrimmage. He scored two touchdowns on passes by DJ Lagway with one in the red zone and the other on a deep pass down the middle of the field.
“He’s had a great offseason,” Napier said after the Gators’ first scrimmage. “He's definitely playing faster. His skill level’s improving. He's getting comfortable. Like we've talked about before: we kind of have those top three and then you got this group that's competing. He's in that group.”
Additionally, wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars has a lower-body injury, according to Napier. He did not participate in any of Saturday’s warmups, individual drills or scrimmage. Fraziars’ injury is believed to have happened in a practice leading up to the scrimmage.
Fraziars was seen on crutches prior to Saturday’s scrimmage.
Rounding out the notable injured receivers is redshirt freshman Andy Jean, who has an upper body injury that “will take a little bit of time,” per Napier.
Both receiver’s timelines for return are to be determined.
Defensively, corner Devin Moore was absent from Saturday’s scrimmage after being viewed in a non-contact jersey during the prior week. He had previously donned a non-contact jersey due to an abscessed tonsil but was back in a regular practice uniform shortly after.
His absence can be attributed to his tonsil issues.
“We’ll get him back here soon,” Napier said.
Napier and the Gators are expected to release a full injury report leading up to the season-opener against Miami on Aug. 31.