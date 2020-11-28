SI.com
Florida Gators vs. Kentucky: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

No. 6 Florida (6-1) vs. Kentucky (3-5)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 138/191 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -25, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 52-18. The Gators defeated the Wildcats by a score of 29-21 when the two programs last met in 2019, in Lexington, KY.

The Rundown

The last time the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats faced off, a star was born.

Kyle Trask stepped into action in place of the injured Feleipe Franks, down five points at the beginning of the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. 9-of-13 for 126 yards, a rushing touchdown, and an eight-point victory later, Trask took advantage of his opportunity and never looked back.

Now, the 2020 Heisman Trophy frontrunner faces one of his biggest defensive tests of the season against the Wildcats today at noon. UK ranks No. 1 in the SEC in pass defense and No. 2 in interceptions, which may give some Florida fans and observers some pause.

That is until you remember what Trask did against Georgia just a few weeks ago, throwing for 474 yards and four touchdowns against one of if not the conference's most talented defense from head to toe. Trask's worst game of the year came in a three-possession win over Vanderbilt last Saturday, where he threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. It just doesn't seem like defenses are capable of slowing him down.

Pair that sigh of relief with the fact that the Wildcats are the only team in the SEC with less than 1,000 passing yards - in eight games, tied for most in the league - and you begin to realize that this should be an easy victory for Florida.

