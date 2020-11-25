14 Gators Commits Named as SI All-American Top 250 Finalists

In the midst of a successful 2020 season for the Florida Gators—sitting as the sixth-ranked team in the nation—the process of recruiting can be lost in the shuffle as Florida fields its best team in over a decade.

As the next generation of athletes wearing orange and blue inch closer to making their way to Gainesville, SI All-American released their Top 250 prospects for the class of 2021 earlier today.

After dropping the initial watch list of 1,000 athletes in mid-July, eyes have stayed on those participating in their senior seasons this fall as the evaluation process for the December debut of the SI All-American team continues.

Touting the 7th ranked class in the nation, the Florida Gators found future Gators layered throughout the narrowed down list. Of the athletes named, 14 of which are committed to the University of Florida.

The positions representing Florida as SI All-American Finalists include quarterback (1), running back (1), wide receivers (2), tight ends (2), linebacker (1), defensive lineman (2), and defensive backs (5).

The future Gators deemed as finalists are as follows:

Jalen Kitna / QB, Burleson, Tex.

Charles Montgomery / ATH (listed as RB) Seffner, Fla. (Armwood)

Marcus Burke / WR, Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy)

Trevonte Rucker / WR, Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)

Gage Wilcox / TE, Tampa, Fla. (Jefferson)

Nick Elksnis / TE, Jacksonville, Fla. (Episcopal)

Jeremiah Williams / DL, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay)

Tyreak Sapp / DL, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Chief Borders / LB, Franklin, Ga. (Hears County)

Jason Marshall / DB, Miami, Fla. (Palmetto)

Corey Collier Jr. / DB, Miami Fla. (Palmetto)

Dakota Mitchell / DB, Winter Park, Fla.

Jordan Young / DB Tampa, Fla. (Gaither)

Donovan McMillon / DB Canonsburg, Pa, (Peters Township)

A name that doesn’t appear on the list is longtime Gators quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio due to his limited action to this point in the season. Starting the year ineligible at Grayson before transferring to Cartersville, where he recently took over at the helm of their offense, Del Rio's small sample size as a senior led to him being excluded as a finalist.

In the coming weeks, the Gators will have an opportunity to secure more SI All-American Top 250 athletes with the likes of safety Terrion Arnold, linebacker Xavian Sorey, and defensive lineman Bryce Langston set to make their announcements soon.

With the number of Gators commits listed likely to fluctuate in the coming days as players make their final decisions of the recruiting process, there remains a plethora of talent making their way into Gainesville.

The first-team All-Americans comprising of 25 players is set to be revealed on Monday, December 21, with the second-team and honorable mentions announced Tuesday the 22nd and Wednesday the 23rd.