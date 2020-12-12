Florida vs. LSU: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers kickoff at 7 PM.

No. 6 Florida (8-1) vs. LSU (3-5)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Weather: Expected to be around 66° around kickoff, mostly cloudy

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 132/191 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -23.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 68 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 33-30-3. The Gators lost to the Tigers by a score of 42-28 when the two programs last met on Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

The rundown

Senior night in The Swamp will serve as a special one. 27 players will be honored before the regular season finale kicks off at 7 PM, including numerous key contributors to Florida's SEC Championship-bound squad.

QB Kyle Trask namely leads the group of seniors, along with ATH Austin Perry, DB Brad Stewart Jr., LS Brett DioGuardi, OL Brett Heggie, TE Clifford Taylor IV, DB Donovan Stiner, WR Erik Askeland, ATH Jack Ruskell, P Jacob Finn, OL Jean Delance, LB Jeremiah Moon, WR Kadarius Toney, DL Kyree Campbell, CB Marco Wilson (redshirt junior), DL Marlon Dunlap Jr., RB Michael Weir, DB Nick Oelrich, DB Nicolas Sutton, ATH Quaylin Crum, WR Rick Wells, DB Shawn Davis, OL Stewart Reese, OL Stone Forsythe, DL Tedarrell Slaton, WR Trevon Grimes, and WR Trey Thompson.

It should be easy-goings for the Gators as they celebrate a class not to be soon forgotten, facing an LSU team that has fallen from grace unlike any reigning national championship team we've seen before. Seven players have opted out of the season, after losing both coordinators and 14 players to the NFL Draft last April.

After smashing NCAA and SEC passing records behind the arm of Joe Burrow a year ago, it looks like LSU will start its third quarterback this year in Max Johnson, after losing Myles Brennan earlier in the year and needing a spark as TJ Finley had completed just 43.4% of his passes over the last two weeks.

LSU also owns the worst passing defense in the SEC, allowing 313.1 yards per game through the air, including 385 (of 650 total) to Alabama last week.