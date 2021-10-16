Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Florida and LSU kickoff.

Looking to end a two-game losing streak against the Tigers and pick up some momentum before facing the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in two weeks, the No. 20 Florida Gators are set to take on LSU this afternoon.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-3)

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon ET

Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 70°, partly cloudy with a zero percent chance of precipitation, per Weather.com

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 138/191 [XM] / 80 [Nat'l.]

Odds: Florida is favored by 11.5 points, per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 33-31-3. The Tigers upset the Gators by a score of 37-34 when the programs last met in 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

Important stories

The rundown

Florida suffered a massive setback and lost control of any grip of the SEC East in a loss to Kentucky two weeks ago, the Gators' first SEC road test of the year. Now onto its second away game of the season, UF is tasked with handling a program that is falling into shambles - yet, loves to play spoiler to the Gators.

We saw that last season when the No. 6 Gators lost to an unranked Tigers team in The Swamp, a crushing blow to UF's College Football Playoff chances just prior to the 2020-21 SEC Championship.

LSU is in a much worse place now than it was at that time, plagued by injuries including five defensive starters that won't play against UF this afternoon, namely star cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks. The Tigers' offense is inefficient on the ground and has had to make up for that with a solid passing game, but that unit took a major hit with the loss of nine-touchdown-grabbing receiver Kayshon Boutte for the season with an injury this past week.

On paper, this is a game that Florida should win thanks to their consistent defense and No. 3 nationally-ranked rushing offense. But even when LSU is at its lowest, it becomes motivated by the chance to beat UF. The Gators will need to bring their A-game to this early kickoff.

