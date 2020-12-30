Florida vs. Oklahoma: Cotton Bowl Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Cotton Bowl kicks off.

No. 7 Florida (8-3) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 8 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 84/84 [XM]

Odds: Oklahoma is favored by 4 points, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 67.5 points.

Series history: This is the second time the Florida Gators have faced the Oklahoma Sooners in program history. The first time, of course, was the 2009 BCS National Championship game, in which the Tim Tebow-led Gators defeated the Sam Bradford-led Sooners, 24-14, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bowl history: Florida owns a 24-21 record in its bowl game history, riding a three-game win streak. Oklahoma owns a 29-23-1 record in its bowl game history, riding a three-game losing streak.

Important Stories

The Rundown

After a long, hectic, and headline-filled season for the 2020 Florida Gators, the season comes to an end tonight with a Goodyear Cotton Bowl matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The headlines entering this game: Florida is, as far as the public knows, down five starters, four of which being pass-catchers. In fact, make that four of the team's top five pass-catchers in receptions. Three have opted out in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft: Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and wide receiver Trevon Grimes (and cornerback Marco Wilson). Wide receiver Jacob Copeland, meanwhile, did not travel with the team as he battles COVID-19.

Florida is 2-0 in New Year's Six (and all) Bowl games under head coach Dan Mullen; Oklahoma is 0-3 in bowl appearances, all in the College Football Playoff, under head coach Lincoln Riley. Both of those streaks are in jeopardy of being broken.

Oklahoma carries a seven-game win streak into AT&T Stadium, including a Big 12 Championship victory over Iowa State just 11 days prior in the same location.

However, with Kyle Trask at the helm, probably for the last time as Florida's quarterback, anything is possible from the UF passing offense. Plus, win or lose, this game serves as an excellent opportunity for younger players to earn snaps and show what they will bring to the program in 2021 and beyond.