Florida Gators Practice Recap: Wide Receiver Positions Becoming Clear
The Florida Gators on Friday continued fall camp with another practice. Media were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the quarterbacks and receivers.
Here are the main takeaways.
Positions Coming Together for Receivers
Although Gators Illustrated cannot confirm official depth chart positions for the receiving room, the specific position each receiver will play is slowly becoming evident.
Kahleil Jackson, Elijhah Badger, Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean spent the open session working out the outside receiver spots with Jackson, Badger and Jean in one group and Wilson III and Mizell leading the other.
Freshmen Tank Hawkins and TJ Abrams were with those groups, too.
Meanwhile, Chimere Dike, Taylor Spierto and Marcus Burke led the slot receiver group.
Each group showed strengths and weaknesses with speed and route-running standing out but with a few drops here and there, mostly due to poor throws by the backup quarterbacks.
Deep passes still seem to be a work-in-progress with all four quarterbacks working - Graham Mertz, DJ Lagway, Clay Millen and Aidan Warner.
Mertz and Lagway each had nice touches on outside deep throws after under throws on their first reps.
Despite some inaccurate passes, the receivers adjusted nicely.
There isn’t much Gators Illustrated can report on as far as who will be where on the depth chart, but specific positions do seem to be coming together for each group.
We will have an official depth chart prediction in the near future. Traditionally, Gators head coach Billy Napier has released the official depth chart and injury report the Wednesday of game week.
Injury Report
On Wednesday, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III was seen in a regular practice uniform but did not run routes with his group and was seen walking with a minor limp. Gators Illustrated reported that it wasn’t a major concern and seemed to be only cautionary, and that was the case after watching Friday’s open period.
Wilson III was full-go and running at full speed while working with one of the two outside receiver groups.
Overall, there were five players in non-contact jerseys and one absentee.
To start, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. continued his rehab work in the indoor facility.
Safety Bryce Thornton and offensive lineman Bryce Lovett were non-contact but participated with their respective groups, similar to Wednesday’s practice.
Tight end Gavin Hill, who missed the scrimmage with an apparent upper body injury and was previously doing rehab work in the indoor facility, was back with his position group in a non-contact uniform.
Finally, defensive back Devin Moore, who’s been dealing with an abscessed tonsil, was back in a non-contact jersey and did not participate in drills.
Wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars was not seen with the receivers group.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
Quarterback Graham Mertz put perfect touch on a deep route to Marcus Burke, who was working out of the slot.
Burke, who has played sparingly in his three years on campus, is expected to have a much-larger role this season while spending time in the slot behind Chimere Dike.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Saturday, Aug. 17 (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)
- 2:30 p.m.: Viewing period
Monday, Aug. 19
- 6:30 p.m. Billy Napier Media Availability