Florida Gators Pregame Injury Report vs. Ole Miss
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are less than two hours away from its matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss, the team’s final official availability report was released Saturday afternoon.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole.
Both team's availability reports are listed below. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parentheses. Kickoff for Saturday's matchup between the Gators and the Rebels is set for noon EST with television coverage on ABC.
Florida Gators' Pregame Availability Report
Players listed as "Out":
- QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
- RB Treyaun Webb (Season-ending leg injury)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (Season-ending hip injury)
- OL Roderick Kearney
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
- DB Devin Moore
- DB Asa Turner
Ole Miss Rebels' Wednesday Availability Report
Players listed as "out":
- RB Rashad Amos
- RB Logan Diggs
- RB Henry Parrish Jr.
- WR Izaiah Hartrup