Florida Gators Pregame Injury Report vs. Texas: DJ Lagway a Game Time Decision
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are less than two hours away from its matchup against No. 5 Texas, the first against the Longhorns as conference foes, the team’s final official availability report was released Saturday afternoon.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole.
Both team's availability reports are listed below. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parentheses. Kickoff for Saturday's matchup between the Gators and the Longhorns is set for noon EST with television coverage on ABC.
DJ Lagway a Game Time Decision
In his return to his home state, UF quarterback DJ Lagway will be a game time decision on Saturday. However, the freshman starter isn't expected to impact the game much much if at all while he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.
Earlier in the week, Napier expressed hope Lagway could play while confirming he had returned to practice in a controlled environment.
"I think he's trying. He's a competitor," Napier said. "You think about him, he's going back to his home state. He wants to try to find a pathway to make this work. Obviously, it's touch and go. Look, the guy’s giving it his best shot. We'll see where we're at in the league. There's no secret to it anymore. You guys will have a good idea where we’re at when we approach kickoff.”
Even though Lagway's unexpected to make an impact, keeping him as a game time decision allows Florida to dress him out as an emergency quarterback.
Should Lagway not start, the Gators will look to walk-on transfer Aidan Warner, who replaced Lagway against Georgia. The former Yale quarterback struggled after being thrown into the fire against the Bulldogs, but after a week repping as the starter, Napier expressed his confidence in Warner leading up to Saturday.
“I think he's gotten a little better each day," Napier said of Warner. "I thought today was his best day. I think he's gotten a little more comfortable. He's obviously taking a few more reps than he normally does."
Florida Gators' Pregame Availability Report
Players listed as "Out":
- QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Elijhah Badger
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (Season-ending hip injury)
- Damieon George Jr.
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
- DB Devin Moore
- DB Asa Turner
Players listed as "game time decision":
- QB DJ Lagway
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
Texas Longhorn's Pregame Availability Report
- RB CJ Baxter: OUT
- RB Christian Clark: OUT
- RB Velton Gardner: OUT
- DL Vernon Broughton: OUT (First half)
- EDGE Colton Vasek: OUT
- DB Derek Williams Jr: OUT