Florida Gators' Pregame Injury Report vs. Tulane
TAMPA, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators warm up for its matchup in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane, multiple players were observed not dressed out for Saturday's contest.
With Friday's matchup coming against a non-SEC opponent, Florida is not required to release a pregame availability report. Additionally, UF head coach Billy Napier previously said the team would no longer release a weekly depth chart due to the rule change, although a depth chart for both the Gators and Green Wave was released by both school's sports information offices.
Gators Illustrated has compiled a full list, which can be found below. An official injury report was not provided alongside the depth chart on Wednesday. Known injuries are listed. This list also includes the Gators' outgoing transfers who are no longer with the team.
This list will be updated as more players take the field. (*Denotes walk-on).
Not dressed out
- QB Graham Mertz (season-ending ACL)
- QB Paul Kessler*
- RB Cam Caroll (left leg)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Kahleil Jackson (season-ending ACL)
- WR Jackson Wade*
- WR Eugene Wilson III (season-ending hip)
- TE Caleb Rillos
- TE Keon Zipperer (career-ending lower-body)
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- OL Damieon George Jr.
- DL Caleb Banks
- DL Cam Jackson
- DL Jamari Lyons (season-ending ankle)
- LB Pup Howard
- DB Jameer Grimsley (right knee)
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (shoulder)
- DB Cormani McClain
- DB Devin Moore
- DB Asa Turner (lower-body)
Outgoing transfers
- WR Brian Green Jr.*- Georgia Southern
- WR Andy Jean
- WR Zak Sedaros* (with team on Friday)
- TE Arlis Boardingham
- TE Gavin Hill
- TE Dawson Johnson*
- OL Christian Williams
- OL Mike Williams
- EDGE Justus Boone
- EDGE Bryce Capers*
- EDGE Quincy Ivory - Jackson State
- EDGE Jack Pyburn - LSU
- EDGE TJ Searcy
- DL Kelby Collins - Alabama
- LB Deuce Spurlock II - Liberty
- DB Ja'Keem Jackson - LSU
- K Hunter Smith*
Florida's matchup against Tulane kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Television coverage is on ESPN 2. Gators Illustrated is inside Raymond James Stadium providing live coverage.