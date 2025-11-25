Florida RB Jadan Baugh Approaching History as Gators' Season Ends
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2025 season has not had many bright spots. Even then, most of those bright spots have only shown briefly.
Not Jadan Baugh.
The sophomore running back, building off a strong freshman campaign last year, has solidified himself as one of the top backs in the country in 2025. Now entering the final week of the season, Baugh just needs 96 yards to be the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in a single season since 2015.
"We think about it. We see it on the Internet and stuff. But I'm not too much worried about it," Baugh said after last week's loss to Tennessee. "I'm worried about finishing the mission, finishing with my teammates and sending the seniors out the right way."
While the talent was there, reaching 1,000 yards entering the season seemed unlikely with Florida usually playing up to three running backs per game. Early injuries to Treyaun Webb, Ja'Kobi Jackson and Duke Clark thrust Baugh into the main role with over 16 carries a game.
After only one 100-yard performance as a freshman, he has had three as a sophomore, setting a career-high in two occurrences. His 107-yard performance against Texas helped Florida pull off an upset, and a 150-yard performance against Mississippi State helped keep the Gators in front of a closely fought battle.
"He works his tail off. He runs hard. He's a guy's guy, we love to block for him," center Jake Slaughter said. "He wants to get better. I saw something, he's under 100 yards off (96). So we're gonna do what we can to get him there. I'm excited for him as a man, as a player."
Should Baugh reach 1,000 yards, he would be the 10th different Gator to do so and the first since Kelvin Taylor 10 years ago. Reaching the accolade in a dreary season has become a big goal for the team, especially for the outgoing seniors on the offensive line.
"It means everything," Austin Barber said. "It’s a testament to how we can run the ball, and how he can run the ball. It’d be really nice."
Player
Year
Yards
Carries (Avg.)
TDs
Games to 1,000
Emmitt Smith
1989
1,599
284 (5.6)
14
7
Emmitt Smith
1987
1,341
229 (5.9
13
7
Jimmy DuBose
1975
1,307
191 (6.8)
6
8
Fred Taylor
1997
1,292
214 (6)
13
10
Errict Rhett
1993
1,289
247 (5.2)
11
8
Ciatrick Fason
2004
1,267
222 (5.7)
10
9
Mike Gillislee
2012
1,152
244 (4.7)
10
12
Errict Rhett
1991
1,109
224 (5)
10
10
Earnest Graham
2002
1,085
240 (4.5)
11
13
2015
1,035
259 (4)
13
14
Neal Anderson
1985
1,034
238 (4)
8
11
While the team tries to get Baugh in the Florida history books, the main focus will remain on rival Florida State, which sits at 5-6 and one loss away from being ineligible for a bowl game for the second-straight season.
Stats are nice. Wins over rivals are nicer.
"I think individual accolades are always nice to attain, but I think if you were to ask the team right now if we'd rather have a win or 1,000-yard rusher, I think they'd probably say both, but I definitely would lean more on a W," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said before praising Baugh for his abilities.
"... He's a special football player. Would it mean a lot? Absolutely, would mean a lot to him, our team, but at the same time, our number one goal is to try to get a victory.”
There is not much to talk about regarding the Gators' on-field play. It's public search for a head coach, largely centered around Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and a recruiting-like battle with LSU and the Rebels for his services, dominates headlines. The lackluster on-field play does not give much inspiration.
As a result, Baugh's chase to 1,000 yards stands alone as a rare positive this season. However, you won't hear him brag about it. He won't even discuss it.
"I've never heard him say a word about it, which is funny," Slaughter said. "But he's a business guy. He comes in, he puts his head down and go to work. So he does a good job."
Still, making history in a bleak season, especially against a rival to close out the season, is a nice feat as the program ushers in a new regime. Doing it at the University of Florida adds extra motivation.
"It means everything to me," Baugh said of his early success at UF. "Coming into my recruitment, just knowing that Florida wanted me, stuck out a lot, just because my pops, some of my uncles, we always grew up watching the Gators just play and be efficient, and like play like how Gators play. And so I think it gives me extra motivation just to know, like, you're playing in one of the greatest places you can play in."