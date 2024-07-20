New Florida Gators Secondary Coach Will Harris Brings a New Attitude
For all of Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier's flaws and faults, you cannot argue with his open mind when hiring younger coaches. In a sport where many coaches will trend older in spots, Napier chooses innovation rather than recycling. Will Harris, despite being just 36, sports a lengthy, decorated career as an assistant.
Now, he runs the Florida secondary during a pivotal year, not just for the team, but the head coach. Any prolonged failures could seal the respective fates of the entire coaching staff.
Sign of Leadership
Former United States Senator/ Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Bradley once said "Leadership is unlocking people’s potential to become better." This defines Will Harris to a tee. When rumor surfaced that the team cut sophomore cornerback Cormani McClain, who rode to his rescue? Harris vehemently denied the report immediately.
By vociferously defending his player, the entire program stood behind him. That quote stands as one of the most important messages from the team, so far. Granted, coaches defend players, which happens all the time. Yet, the strength of the words underscored the brevity.
With most of the football media and large fan demographic demonizing a player, when his coach steps up, that will never go unnoticed. Cormani McClain shows up late to practice. It's not a good coach's job to kick a player off that arrives late. Instead, attempt to reach the player and give him a legitimate chance to show why he is a part of the team.
Transfer
When safety Asa Turner realized that a sixth year of eligibility became a reality, he decided to follow one of his old position coaches south. For five years, Harris coached the University of Washington's secondary. Turner arrives with an extensive knowledge of what Harris expects.
The Gators want Turner to slide right in and keep the tight ends occupies. Also, crashing down and attacking the run game. Additionally, playing on a team that finished the season playing for a national championship carries weight. Turner does possess time in big games. That attitude brings the defensive backfield into a balance. Teams that love to throw underneath must contend with Turner.
The Future
In Harris, the Gators entrusted him to lead the last line of their defense. With a bushel of offenses that love to throw the ball, serious emphasis applies to the secondary. Will Harris will make one major move. He will not sit back and play passively, regardless of what the pass rush does. Harris wants ballhawks at every spot.
With the number of potentially thrown passes, the Gators will enjoy opportunities to take advantage. During his stay in Seattle, Harris turned the Washington secondary into a formidable one, shutting down opposing wideouts. Florida will take the field with purpose and confidence in the secondary.