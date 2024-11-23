All Gators

Florida Gators Senior Day Participants

A total of 23 Gators will be recognized as part of the senior day festivities.

Cam Parker

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) hands off to running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Prior to its matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday, the Florida Gators will recognize a total of 23 players as part of its Senior Day pregame festivities.

 "I do think it's a unique week in that regard," UF head coach Billy Napier said. "Obviously, this group of seniors are a unique group. There will be a part of that for the younger players to want to do their part for that group. So that will be a portion of the motivation I would say.

"Those guys will talk about that. Obviously, it's going to come up, and the families are involved, and I think it's a big deal. Especially a place like Florida playing in that venue, which is a privilege. You only get so many opportunities to do it, so I do think it's a special, special day."

Gators Illustrated has compiled the list of those participants, via a video released on UF's various social media platforms. Florida's home finale against Ole Miss kicks off at noon EST with television coverage on ABC.

Offensive players

  • QB Graham Mertz
  • RB Cam Carroll
  • RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
  • WR Elijhah Badger
  • WR Chimere Dike
  • WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars
  • WR Zak Sedaros
  • OL Hayden Clem
  • OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
  • OL Mark Pitts

Defensive/special teams players

  • DL Conner Homa
  • DL Cam Jackson
  • DL Joey Slackman
  • DL Desmond Watson
  • EDGE Tyreik Norwood
  • LB RJ Moten
  • LB Derek Wingo
  • DB Trikweze Bridges
  • DB DJ Douglas
  • DB Jason Marshall Jr.
  • DB Ethan Wilson
  • K Ricky Abood II
  • P Jeremy Crawshaw
