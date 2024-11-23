Florida Gators Senior Day Participants
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Prior to its matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday, the Florida Gators will recognize a total of 23 players as part of its Senior Day pregame festivities.
"I do think it's a unique week in that regard," UF head coach Billy Napier said. "Obviously, this group of seniors are a unique group. There will be a part of that for the younger players to want to do their part for that group. So that will be a portion of the motivation I would say.
"Those guys will talk about that. Obviously, it's going to come up, and the families are involved, and I think it's a big deal. Especially a place like Florida playing in that venue, which is a privilege. You only get so many opportunities to do it, so I do think it's a special, special day."
Gators Illustrated has compiled the list of those participants, via a video released on UF's various social media platforms. Florida's home finale against Ole Miss kicks off at noon EST with television coverage on ABC.
Offensive players
- QB Graham Mertz
- RB Cam Carroll
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- WR Elijhah Badger
- WR Chimere Dike
- WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars
- WR Zak Sedaros
- OL Hayden Clem
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- OL Mark Pitts
Defensive/special teams players
- DL Conner Homa
- DL Cam Jackson
- DL Joey Slackman
- DL Desmond Watson
- EDGE Tyreik Norwood
- LB RJ Moten
- LB Derek Wingo
- DB Trikweze Bridges
- DB DJ Douglas
- DB Jason Marshall Jr.
- DB Ethan Wilson
- K Ricky Abood II
- P Jeremy Crawshaw