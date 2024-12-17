Gators LB Shemar James Weighs In On Future Ahead of Bowl Game
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James continues to consider his plan for next season after a standout campaign in 2024.
When asked on Monday, he said he was taking his time deciding the next step, emphasizing the upcoming Gasparilla Bowl remains his primary focus.
“I’m kinda taking it one day at a time. Trying to focus on the game against Tulane right now and kind of go through that process after that.”
The junior added that he’s considering multiple things before deciding on his next step.
“Kind of just the surrounding factors like draft grades, who's gonna be here next year, or, you know, just different factors of who my family believes and just the best route for me to get to that next level.”
James played in all 12 games for the Gators, making 59 tackles and picking up two sacks. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble and has an interception.
A notable game for him came during the 27-16 upset win over No. 22 LSU. He had two of the Gators' seven sacks in the game and made a career-high 11 tackles. This earned him the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
His big season comes after his 2023 season came to an early end due to a dislocated left kneecap that required surgery. According to head coach Billy Napier, this had been a recurring issue dating back to high school.
Now that he’s healthy, he feels that he’s playing at his highest level yet.
“I feel like I am. In the beginning of the season, I was kind of getting on my feet again after an injury - going back to playing real ball. But now, it’s kinda like, I’m comfortable. Just some minor adjustments to my game, but you know, I feel great - feels amazing to run around and hit.”
The deadline to enter the 2025 NFL Draft is Wednesday, Jan. 15. He has one year left of eligibility remaining.