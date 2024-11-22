How Florida Gators Slow Down Fierce Ole Miss Pass Rush
The Ole Miss Rebels hope to unleash a furious pass rush on Saturday afternoon against the Florida Gators, as they hope to keep their playoff aspirations alive.
Meanwhile, the Gators hope to thwart the Rebels on their way to clinching a bowl invite. Despite Lane Kiffin's devotion to offense, remember he's the son of someone whose legacy is completely intertwined with defense.
As a result, Ole Miss and their head coach fully embrace the defensive side of the ball. What Ole Miss assembled as it pertains to the pass rush needs studying and emulating. Yet, for every defense, an offense awaits to defeat it.
For as complex as the game of football can be, a layer of simplicity will exist.
Depth and Versatility
The Rebels lead FBS in team sacks with 46. Also, they get home 11.94% of the time to drop the quarterback. Now, the key to success comes from the depth. Eight defenders tallied at least two sacks. That includes linebackers, edge rushers, and defensive linemen. Moreover, 14 players can boast at least a half-sack.
Looking at the scheme, Ole Miss values speed and quickness upfront. For example Suntarine Perkins, who leads the Rebels with 10 sacks, weighs between 210-220 pounds. Yet he will occasionally play with his hand in the dirt.
Mixing and matching depending on the opponents and blockers. Occasionally they will show three rushers and send one or two extras. Keep an eye on Perkins as the indicator of where the defense wants to go.
What to Avoid/What to Do
First, DJ Lagway must ignore the shallow rollout. That is to say, when the pressure starts, he should not drift in the areas about a yard from the offensive line. No team closes faster than Ole Miss. If they cannot get to the quarterback, they will attempt to bat the ball up in the air.
The smart move? Commit and roll out completely, don't hedge your bets and get caught in no man's land.
Additionally when Florida passes, the offensive linemen need to be as physical as legally possible. Too often, you see teams will throw the ball away too soon. The innate alarm will tell Lagway to discard the ball.
The double tight end set will slow the rush, allowing for completed passes. Using your running back to help with heat up the A gap helps. You cannot allow Ole Miss to draw a constant bead on Lagway.
Outlook
Ole Miss poses a serious threat to the Florida passing game. However, for as prolific and athletic as they are, Florida does possess the ability to slow them down and still complete passes.
First and foremost, the offense cannot panic. They must become comfortable with knowing that the Rebels will be rushing the quarterback all evening.
However, the biggest adjustment happens between the ears. Like a boxer, knowing your opponent wants to hit you and you ignoring that could mean the difference between winning and losing.