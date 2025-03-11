Florida Gators Spring Camp: Participation Report No. 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday continued spring camp with its third practice, during which members of the media were invited to observe a 14-minute period of on-air position drills.
A number of players including quarterback DJ Lagway, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, linebacker Grayson Howard and defensive backs Sharif Denson, Aaron Gates, Jameer Grimsley and Bryce Thornton are either extremely limited or not participating in practice due to various ailments.
Additionally, Florida has seen receiver Eugene Wilson III, defensive lineman Jamari Lyons and freshman defensive lineman Stephon Shivers are all donning a black non-contact jersey but are participating with their respective position groups in some capacity.
"A lot of these guys may participate in some form, and then we'll have some that won't be able to participate because of where they're at relative to the surgery and return to play," head coach Billy Napier said at the beginning of spring camp.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance, taking note of certain player's participation while viewing the linebackers, corners, edge rusher and receivers.
Participation Report: March 11, 2025
Injured players in attendance:
- QB DJ Lagway (simulated throws away from the drill, handoffs with running backs)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (full participant with the receivers)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (agility drills only, brace on left knee)
- DL Jamari Lyons (full participant in non-contact jersey)
- DL Stephon Shivers (full participant in non-contact jersey)
Injured players not observed at practice/doing rehab work in the weight room:
- RB Chad Gasper (PWO)
- DL Caleb Banks
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Sharif Denson
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Jameer Grimsley
- DB Bryce Thornton