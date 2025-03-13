Florida Gators Spring Camp Participation Report No. 4: Three New Players Absent
GAINESVILLE Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday continued spring camp with its third practice, during which members of the media were invited to observe a 12-minute period of on-air position drills, and two new players were not observed to be at the viewing period.
Redshirt freshman tight end Amir Jackson, sophomore defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson and senior defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr. were not observed with their respective units on Thursday. Robinson, particularly, has garnered praise while stepping into Caleb Banks' role at end while the veteran nurses a foot injury.
"Pleased with D'Antre. Think he's a tough kid, great kid to have around the program," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said Tuesday. "He cares about his teammates. He has a skill set - he's twitched up. So I think he's one of those guys who's gonna have a big role this year. And again, a guy that I've had since day one - and that's a special thing."
Gators Illustrated has since learned Jackson was also not in attendance during Tuesday's viewing period.
A number of players including quarterback DJ Lagway, Banks, linebacker Grayson Howard and defensive backs Sharif Denson, Aaron Gates, Jamroc Grimsley and Bryce Thornton are either extremely limited or not participating in practice due to various ailments.
Additionally, Florida has seen receiver Eugene Wilson III, receiver Kaheil Jackson, defensive lineman Jamari Lyons and freshman defensive lineman Stephon Shivers are all donning a black non-contact jersey but are participating with their respective position groups in some capacity.
"A lot of these guys may participate in some form, and then we'll have some that won't be able to participate because of where they're at relative to the surgery and return to play," head coach Billy Napier said at the beginning of spring camp.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance, taking note of certain player's participation while viewing the linebackers, corners, edge rusher and receivers.
Participation Report: March 13, 2025
Injured players in attendance:
- QB DJ Lagway (simulated throws away from the drill, handoffs with running backs)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (full participant with the receivers)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (agility drills only, brace on left knee)
- DL Jamari Lyons (full participant in non-contact jersey)
- DL Stephon Shivers (full participant in non-contact jersey)
Injured players not observed at practice:
- RB Chad Gasper (PWO)
- TE Amir Jackson
- DL Caleb Banks
- DL D'Antre Robinson
- DL Brien Taylor Jr.
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Sharif Denson
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Jameer Grimsley
- DB Bryce Thornton