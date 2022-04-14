Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators' 2022 spring game kicks off.

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: @GatorsFB on Instagram

Tonight is the night: Following a two-season hiatus due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Gators' annual Orange and Blue spring game is back on and set to kick off Thursday evening.

The scrimmage marks new head coach Billy Napier's first spring game in charge of the Gators, meaning fans and media alike will get their first look at how he and his team operate in a gameday setting. Onlookers will also be able to assess where the team is at in its development under the new head coach and the schemes Napier and his staff have introduced.

You can find everything you need to know about the spring game below.

Florida Gators 2022 Orange and Blue Game

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Thursday, Apr. 14 at 7:30 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN+

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Weather: 81°, mostly cloudy with a six percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Admission: Free, gates open at 6 P.M. ET

Important stories

The rundown

Florida has split the roster in half, creating literal orange and blue teams to face off in The Swamp on Thursday night. It looks as though the projected first-team offense resides on the blue roster while the first-team defense is represented on the orange roster.

The on-field and large support staff have also been split in half to help coach each team.

The exhibition will feel like a legitimate football game for the most part, a change from Dan Mullen's style as he made the spring game more of a fun-filled contest in front of fans. The game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to partake in pre-game festivities, including public and student giveaways.

