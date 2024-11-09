Florida Gators Stock Report: Lagway's Value Proven as Other Stocks Crash
The Florida Gators (4-5, 2-4 SEC) were demolished by the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) 49-17. It wasn’t technically an ugly game from start to finish - the first half of the first quarterback was fine. But when it got ugly, it was just a downward spiral.
On that note, it’s time for the weekly postgame stock report. Let’s see whose stocks crashed today and who miraculously saw their stock go up. Yes, there were two stocks that managed to go up.
Stock Up
DJ Lagway
He didn’t even play and his stock went up. If we learned anything from Saturday’s loss, it was the value of having a capable quarterback under center.
Would Florida have won this game if he played? No shot. But they wouldn’t have been risking a shutout loss. Maybe they could have been stronger out of the gate on third down too.
Three of Texas’ scores came off the three turnovers by Florida. So, this score is already closer if they could have simply hung on to the ball.
Much of the embarrassment very well could have been saved.
Jadan Baugh
Hey, to his credit, he played a solid game despite the mess that ensued. Baugh rushed for 88 yards and picked up the Gators' first touchdown of the game. It was a garbage touchdown, but he got it.
For what it’s worth, he’s showing what could be coming together in Florida’s running game. It has a chance to be absolutely lethal as he and other young backs mature further.
Stock Down
Florida Gators Defense
The poor offensive performance and the turnovers didn’t do them any favors. But after the improvements seen over the last month, this was disastrous 180 flip onto their heads.
Texas ran up the score despite Florida winning time of possession. They were just scoring that fast. Things looked OK in the first quarter, but then Quinn Ewers was given wide open field when Florida needed a stop. This set them up to go score, and it all unraveled from there.
Apart from the first time Texas missed the field on the first drive of the game, they found the end zone every time they made it to the red zone.
It’s unacceptable.
Billy Napier
Look, I get that he didn’t have a quarterback, or a lot of other starters for that matter, but this is ridiculous. Where was the fight from the Georgia game?
It’s not a coincidence that Scott Stricklin decided to stick with Napier for 2025 because of that game.
Yet, this was the follow-up.
No matter the reason, these are the types of losses that cost you the confidence of the Court of Public Opinion
Florida Gators Special Teams
Here’s a crazy stat that was uncovered by Florida Gators on SI’s Cam Paker. Smack has not kicked a field goal following a penalty.
That’s not a great stat, especially when the missed field goal today was only a 30-yarder.
As for the rest of the special teams. Stay disciplined if this is the case. They didn’t have any disastrous flubs like the botched snap against Florida, but penalties that lead to missed kicks will hurt the stock.