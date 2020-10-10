SI.com
Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M: Game Info, Odds, Where To Watch, And More

Zach Goodall

No. 4 Florida (2-0) vs. No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1)

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: Saturday, October 9th, at noon ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 105/191 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series history: The series is currently tied, 2-2. The Aggies defeated the Gators by a score of 19-17 in Gainesville when the two programs last met in 2017.

Important stories

The Rundown 

Florida begins its toughest stretch of games of the 2020 season this weekend at Kyle Field against the No. 21 Aggies. Next week the Gators will host No. 17 LSU next weekend, and No. 3 Georgia in Jacksonville on November 7th, with Missouri at home and a bye week in between the two.

The Gators have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start, averaging 495 total yards and 44.5 points per game. But with struggles on defense, allowing 471 yards per game which stands at second-worst in the conference, we'll know if Dan Mullen's team is a legitimate playoff contender around this time next month.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a 52-24 beatdown by Alabama a week ago, and a home loss to fall to 1-2 wouldn't sit well in year three for Jimbo Fisher as the Aggies head coach. With a veteran quarterback in Kellen Mond commanding A&M's offense and weak defenses on both sides thus far, expect today's game to have a lot of back-and-forth scoring, likely staying close until the end.

As our staff predictions indicate above, however, this is a game the Gators should win, even on the road against a ranked SEC team. And these are the types of wins Mullen will be expected to consistently add to his résumé in year three, as Florida attempts to enter the playoff conversation.

