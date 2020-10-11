Four Key Takeaways From the Florida Gators Loss at Texas A&M

We predicted a shootout at Kyle Field on Saturday, and although each Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff member selected the wrong team to win, that's what we got: A combined 650 passing yards, a 77% total conversion rate on third and fourth downs, and 79 points.

Florida and Texas A & M's defenses were almost non-existent from start to finish on Saturday, but it was the Aggies that came out on top of a Malik Davis fumble at UF's 48-yard line with 3:40 left on the clock, ball game tied at 38. Six rushes and a 16-yard pitch and catch from Kellen Mond to Chase Lane on third and eight - A & M's 12th third down conversion of the day - set up the game-winning, clock-expiring field goal to clinch the upset.

Head coach Dan Mullen said after the game that he plans to "reevaluate a lot of things defensively," and rightfully so. The unit been abysmal and Saturday's performance was the worst showing yet. That's reflected as such in our five key takeaways from Florida's first loss of the season.

Florida's defense will keep them from contending this year

The Gators entered the unconventional 2020 season primed for success, so it seemed. With a veteran quarterback in Kyle Trask, an ample amount of weapons and experienced offensive linemen, and starters returning throughout all three levels of the defense paired with intriguing young talent, Florida appeared ready to challenge for the SEC crown.

That won't happen at this rate. Everything expected of UF's offense, and more, has come to fruition as the Gators average 464 yards and just over 42 points per game against an all-SEC schedule. The Gators have a national championship-caliber offense, but they won't beat out Alabama, and probably not even Georgia, for the SEC Championship much less a shot at the playoffs with the defense giving up 495 yards per game.

The Gators allowed the Aggies to convert on 12-of-15 third downs and 1-of-1 on fourth downs, as if a 52.6% conversion rate on third and fourth downs entering the game wasn't bad enough. Florida didn't record a single sack on the day and allowed Mond to post a personal high in passing yards (338) since week seven of the 2018 season. The Aggies are the second team (Ole Miss) to break 500 yards against Florida's defense with 543 on Saturday, throwing all over Florida's secondary to begin the game and putting the game away with a strong rushing attack near the end.

Florida's offense scored on 75% of its drives against Texas A & M, and lost. It was a Big 12 type of performance, and that won't beat Georgia or anyone relevant.

This was the "We miss Kyree Campbell" game

The Gators have clearly missed nose tackle, Kyree Campbell, all season long, as he has yet to suit up for undisclosed reasons. Saturday's game, however, emphasized just how critical a piece he is for UF's defensive line.

A & M averaged 9.4 yards per passing attempt and 5.4 yards per rush on Saturday, and Florida's defensive line can be blamed in part for both averages. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, known for his multiple 3-4 scheme, has tweaked his personnel to a mix of three-down linemen and two-down linemen looks with Campbell out and a lack of interior depth, and the two-down formations have specifically allowed offenses to run at will.

Florida seemed a bit stronger against the run in three-down looks on Saturday, which would be a more consistent personnel grouping with Campbell in the fold at nose tackle. Right now, though, Zachary Carter is a good player who's out of position, TJ Slaton isn't a three-down player, and Grantham simply doesn't trust his young depth enough to give his starters more time to breathe. Therefore, those two (occasionally subbed by Marlon Dunlap Jr. and Gervon Dexter) and two standing edge rushers tend to make up Florida's front, and we've all seen how that's turned out.

Campbell would fix these issues as he's a veteran of the defense, as it should look, and a sound run defender in the middle who can handle a workload. His presence would allow Florida to play three-down linemen more consistently, develop a better rotation along the interior, and undoubtedly improve the unit's performance.

Statement game from Kadarius Toney wasn't enough, which could be an indictment in general

Entering his senior season, Kadarius Toney had yet to prove that he was a capable three-down receiver as a converted quarterback. It didn't help that a shoulder injury sidelined Toney for six games in 2019, meaning that Toney had limited time to demonstrate his growth.

Through three games this season, Toney absolutely looks like a legitimate slot receiver. His route running and hands have improved dramatically and he can be relied upon in the passing game more than ever. That much could be seen as he led Florida in all categories with seven receptions for 92 yards and two scores. Each of those stats are also career single-game receiving highs for Toney.

And yet, a statement game from a Gators receiver in a contest where eight different receivers caught a pass, meant nothing in the end. As Florida's offense has reached new heights this year, there's a belief that any pass-catcher - Kyle Pitts (four touchdowns against Ole Miss), Trent Whittemore (50 yards and his first career touchdown against South Carolina), Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland, and others - could have as productive a day in any given game as Trask is such an efficient passer, which is nearly unheard of.

Which proves the earlier point: It doesn't matter how crazy good Florida's offense is, the Gators' defense will hold the program back.

Marco Wilson has regressed, a lot

Marco Wilson is one of the veterans and most proven players in Florida's secondary, and through three games, he's looked like a freshman.

Wilson primarily played STAR nickel cornerback in Florida's first two games but shifted outside in week three, even though he was named the starting nickel cornerback on the depth chart this past week for the first time. Regardless of where Wilson has lined up, he's been extremely suspect in coverage by allowing a mix of big plays behind him in zone coverage and quick plays in front of him in man coverage.

A & M wide receiver Caleb Chapman notably mossed Wilson on a 51-yard touchdown to the deep middle of the field, which tied the game at 38 before A & M's game-winning field goal. Chapman had six career receptions entering the game and exited the game with a team-leading nine receptions, primarily with Wilson across from him in coverage.

Entering the week, Pro Football Focus credited Wilson with allowing 11 receptions on 17 targets for 126 yards in two games.

Now with an ample amount of snaps inside and out, it's clear that Wilson has been a liability on Florida's defense. As Mullen looks to reevaluate the defense this week, Wilson's playing time could be at the top of the list. Freshman Tre'Vez Johnson saw playing time at STAR when Wilson was banged up late against South Carolina, and took the field again on Saturday, so he'll be a name to monitor moving forward.