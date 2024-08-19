Florida Gators Transfer DL Joey Slackman is Getting Salty
Defensive linemen, for lack of a better word, are eccentric. To plow headlong into other human beings that outweigh you anywhere from fifty to one-hundred pounds takes a special brand of indifference.
Florida Gators graduate transfer Joey Slackman fits the bill. Slackman possesses equal parts toughness and a positive brand of weirdness. He detailed his unconventional approach to life during media availability last week.
Feeling Salty
To anyone that ever played a contact sport, the phrase smelling salts raises flags and rings all of the bells. These small packets provide a jolt to all that smell them. For Slackman, he treats them like mythical mariner Popeye does spinach.
“First time I did it was my junior year at Penn, so I guess two seasons ago," said Slackman. "We were in the weight room, and our old strength coach, he had a bottle with him, and I was still – it was my second year on the team, so I was kind of well-adjusted now. But we were lifting some pretty heavy weight. I think we were max power cleaning that day, and I didn’t really feel like I had enough juice on my own, and I took a little whiff. And I don’t want to say I got hooked, but it definitely gave me the juice I needed to lift some more weight. So, I’ve kind of been doing it ever since.”
Slackman isn't hoarding any secrets. Linebacker Shemar James said he gave it a try.
“Yeah. Joey has – he’s tempted me a little bit," James said. "I put my nose up to it, and I almost passed out. Joey, he’s on a different level, for sure. I bring my own juice, like I said. I don’t need no smelling salts.”
Placing on the chemist lab coat, you will find that smelling salts consist of ammonium carbate, which jolts a person awake from a bout of semi-consciousness.
Subbing out the lab coat for a history book, you will see that usage of this pungent pick-me-up dates back to ancient Rome. Pliny the Elder wrote about the usage of this material.
Transition From Mat to Field
Many high school coaches prefer their athletes to wrestle in the winter, especially their defenders. Wrestling presents a natural boost to football. As Slackman explains, grappling helps him immensely in the trenches.
“Yeah, I mean I’ve been asked that question a lot," said Slackman about his transition from wrestling to football. "I mean, it helps me immensely, I think it gives me an advantage, just because the basis of wrestling, especially as a heavyweight, is pummeling and getting inside hand control.
"As a defensive lineman, that’s what I have to do pretty much every play, whether it be a run play or pass rush, that’s kind of what my job is, so it gives me a leg up, and helped me kind of transition fast in the middle of my college career when I transitioned to football from wrestling.”
By nature, along with cauliflower ears, wrestlers' use of leverage makes them extremely helpful on the field. Winning a rep based on power blended with technique goes far.
James has seen the discipline and dedication it takes to be a collegiate wrestler carry over to the gridiron for Slackman.
“He sets the standard high," said James of Slackman. "He comes in every day ready to work, no matter if it’s a Friday squat day or Monday we’re running long sprints. You know what you’re going to get with Joey. He brings that energy, and he brings guys up with him. If he sees a guy slacking next to him when we’re doing sprints, he’s, like, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ I’d say Joey, he wants to connect. He loves to connect with guys. I remember when I first met him, he was talking to me like I knew him for 10 years. I was like, ‘How you doing?’ or whatever. Joey, he’s a great guy, great team player, as well.”
Slackman was pegged by 247 Sports as the No. 2 impact FCS to FBS transfer for 2024. With the season-ending injury to Jamari Lyons, Slackman may find even more snaps available to him early and often.
Additionally, players like Joey Slackman, with the adoration for smelling salts and the requisite toughness makes any defensive line formidable. Devoid of fear, but brimming with confidence, Slackman hopes to bring success to Gainesville during his one year at Florida.