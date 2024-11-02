Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Predictions and Preview
To the surprise of many, the Florida Gators put a beating on Kentucky two weeks ago before the bye week. Now, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party convenes in Jacksonville. Ahead of them, the Georgia Bulldogs are smiling after a win against Texas and awful officiating.
Three months ago, no one believed that Florida would actually enter this rivalry game with any semblance of confidence. As 16.5-point underdogs, most people still feel the Gators are outmatched. However, with both teams strolling into the game coming off wins, how will the 102nd edition of this heated rivalry end?
Belief
On the outside, and with a daunting schedule, many believed that Billy Napier would not last the season. Yet, not only will he see 2024 through, a couple more wins could see the Gators become bowl-eligible. 30 days ago, many thought the only bowl that UF fit eligibility could flush.
Instead, the team galvanized around not only their coach but their starting quarterback. From interviews and body language, you can see a different Florida team. Dr. Martin Luther King said "Faith is the first step when you don't see the whole staircase.” You can see a parallel at play in Gainesville.
The players believe in Billy Napier and their recent play shows that. As a result, barring a massive collapse, he will stay the head coach. Florida needs to not fall apart and some hold the belief that Napier stays employed.
Nothing to Lose
All of the pressure in this game rests with UGA. Carson Beck already saw his Heisman hopes suffer. A poor showing or even a loss hurts the playoff chances. A two-loss Dawgs team may still make the playoffs but what happens the rest of the way.
Not only would Georgia need to win out, but win in a convincing manner. Basically, stomp out their opponents. While that may not make them any friends, it would clinch a playoff spot.
Final Prediction
Florida comes out of the gate, firing vertical passes from the start. While more than half do not find their intended target, Lagway connects on at least two 40-yard passes, one will end up as a score. Meanwhile, Jadan Baugh grinds out at least 50 yards and a touchdown.
Chimere Dike jumps behind a UGA defender for an easy score, and returns two punts on the positive side of the 50. With Trey Wilson missing the game, Dike and Elijah Badger will need to come up with a few big-play catches.
Trevor Etienne struggles against his former team, as he puts the ball on the ground during the game. The lack of interior push towards Carson Beck hurts Florida.
Also, Peyton Woodring enjoys a career day, kicking four field goal, three of 40-plus yards. That helps Georgia escape a furious Gators comeback.
Final Score:
Georgia 33
Florida 30