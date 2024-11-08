Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns Predictions and Preview
With the eyes on Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, the Florida Gators will take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon. Despite the cacophonous bellows of those gleefully cheering for a blowout, the game still requires playing.
In front of 100,119 people mostly wearing the wrong shade of orange, the new SEC rivals take the field. How does Florida match up? Can they stop the high-powered Texas offense while battling the Horns' defense?
Taking The Ball
If Florida wins the coin toss, they should receive the ball for a couple of reasons. First, it presents the opportunity to move the ball on offense. Their goal needs to remain pounding the ball right at Texas.
Most teams want to get cute and try a gadget play or there to attempt throwing the Longhorns off balance. However, from the day he stepped foot in Gainesville, Napier wanted to run the ball. With Florida's stable of backs and questions at quarterback, the Gators can run fresh players in and out, if needed.
UT, full of five-star defenders could also, but many of these players have only seen the field in garbage time. Salting the game clock with an excessively-long drive also takes the hostile crowd out of the picture. No amount of hand signs or Bevo grunting will bring it back.
Two-Headed Monster
Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen must combine for at least seven catches and 85 yards, in order for the Gators to succeed. In reality, 10 catches work better. The Longhorns and their opportunistic secondary wants to take away Chimere Dike, so the middle of the field will open up. This presents opportunities in the slot versus smaller defensive backs. Texas deploys a 4-2-5 and the thought of a 240–255-pound tight end wearing out Texas down the center is appealing.
Final Prediction
DJ Lagway starts the game. Granted, he does not possess the burst and spring in his step, but the threat of the run does still exist. Bolstered by this fact, Florida drives down the field on their opening drive, stalling just outside of the redzone, settling for three points.
This becomes a pattern throughout the day, as Florida struggles to reach the end zone. Smack gets the leg work in, booting four field goals. The offense manages to score just one touchdown. That doesn't mean that the Gators don't score another way. To this point, 44 FBS teams, including Texas, haven't surrendered at least one 20-yard punt return.
Dike finds a seam, returning one. On the other side of the ball, Florida struggles to stop the Texas passing game, but they do manage to pick off at least one pass. The Gators fight valiantly but come up short.
Final Score
Texas: 32
Florida: 23