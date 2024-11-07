DJ Lagway Returns to Gators' Practice, "Questionable" for Texas
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, who was carted off the field with a hamstring injury last week, has returned to practice and was listed as "questionable" on the team's Wednesday availability report ahead of Saturday's game against No. 5 Texas.
Head coach Billy Napier confirmed Lagway's return during his Wednesday press conference but did not indicate the exact level of participation, although he did say he was practicing in a "controlled environment."
"I think he's trying. He's a competitor," Napier said. "You think about him, he's going back to his home state. He wants to try to find a pathway to make this work. Obviously, it's touch and go. Look, the guy’s giving it his best shot. We'll see where we're at in the league. There's no secret to it anymore. You guys will have a good idea where we’re at when we approach kickoff.”
On Monday, Napier explained that there was a path for Lagway's return this season following a positive MRI over the weekend.
"We do think that the injury is less significant. We do think there's a pathway for a recovery and a return," he said. "We did find that out yesterday evening, so a lot of good on that front. Less significant than we anticipated."
Should Lagway not be able to go against the Longhorns, Florida will turn to walk-on transfer Aidan Warner, who replaced Lagway in last week's loss. In nearly two-and-a-half quarters against the Bulldogs, Warner completed 7 of his 22 passes for 66 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Warner has been taking starting reps throughout practice this week in Lagway's place with Colorado State transfer Clay Millen as his backup.
“I think he's gotten a little better each day," Napier said of Warner. "I thought today was his best day. I think he's gotten a little more comfortable. He's obviously taking a few more reps than he normally does."
Should Warner start, it'll be his first start since the senior season of high school at Winter Park (Fla.). He did not make an appearance in his lone season at Yale. In three appearances, Warner is 9-of-25 passing for 95 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and one rushing touchdown.
“You got to realize where he's at from an experience level," Napier said. "It's a new defense, it's a new game plan. I just think every player on the team, it’s like studying for an exam. You go to go one week at a time and show up, different variables on defense, new offensive plays and then you just detail that up. It’s a process to get ready to play a game. The good thing for him is he has been doing that for a couple of weeks now."
Florida's road trip against Texas, the No. 5 team in the first College Football Playoff poll, kicks off at noon EST with television coverage on ESPN.