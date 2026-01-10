Florida Lands Late Commitment From 2026 TE

While all eyes may be on the transfer portal and the upcoming 2027 recruiting class, the Florida Gators football program continues to beef up its current recruiting class.

Based on a post made to his personal Instagram page, the Gators have landed a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2026 tight end Tripp Brown.

According to Rivals’ recruiting rankings, Brown is a three-star prospect with several Division I offers. Before deciding to attend Florida, he had offers from programs like Toledo, Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan.

Earlier in the week, he announced on his X profile that new Gators tight ends coach Evan McKissack had extended him an offer.

As it stands, 247 Sports ranks Florida’s 2026 recruiting class 15th nationally and eighth in the SEC. With Brown’s commitment, he joins Heze Kent as the Gators' two tight ends in this incoming class.

During his time at Tampa Plant High School, where he ws teammates with current UF running back Duke Clark, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound tight end made his presence felt all over the field, finishing his high school career with 2,270 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns. The incoming freshman was a two-time All-County selection and also earned an All-State nod during his high school days.

This season, Brown hauled in 15 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, with his receiving production limited by having to spend time filling in as an emergency quarterback. While under center, he threw 68 times for a total of six touchdowns and 419 yards while completing 51.5 percent of his passes.

Through three varsity seasons, he has caught 57 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns.

He helped lead the Panthers to the first round of the 2025 FHSAA Football State Championships before ultimately falling to South Lake High School, 37-36. In 2023, Plant reached the state semifinals before losing to South Florida powerhouse Miami Christopher Columbus High School.

A quick look at his film shows a physically gifted, willing blocker who’s also a capable route runner and uses his large frame to shed defenders after the catch.

With former Gators starting tight end Hayden Hansen and backup Cameron Kossman entering the transfer portal, Florida is likely looking to build some depth at the position ahead of next season.

As of Friday, the Gators have already landed a commitment from former James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre and has also scheduled visits with Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin III and Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring.

