Gators Land James Madison Tight End via Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators land a commitment on the offensive side of the ball. According to On3's Corey Bender, James Maidson transfer tight end Lacota Dippre is heading to Gainesville. He had been in town for an official visit and decided it was the place for him.

He was in Gainesville over the weekend for an official visit.



The Pennsylvania native was unranked coming out of high school, but slowly built a name for himself at Charlotte and then James Madison. Last season, he played in 14 games, starting 13 of them at the tight end position. He made 17 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. As a nice bonus, he had 49 rushing yards and a touchdown from the ground.

Dippre will help reinforce a tight end room that lost some depth to the portal. Hayden Hansen and Cameron Kossmann notably opted to transfer. Amir Jackson is confirmed to have stayed on while Tony Livington has reportedly stayed on for next season.

Along with the departures on the tight end front, they've also lost some notable wide receivers, such as Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, Naeshaun Montgomery and Tank Hawkins. It's going to be an offense with a bit of an identity change, even with some similar names sticking around.

They could still potentially add another tight end. New Mexico transfer Dorian Thomas, the No. 1 tight end in the portal, is scheduled to visit Gainesville on Jan. 5. Desirrio Riles from East Carolina is also a notable target, but he hasn't reportedly visited yet.

Along with Dippre, the Gators have added defensive back DJ Coleman from Baylor so far via the portal. They have a chance to add a top cornerback as well, Jontez Williams. The No. 1 player at his position in the portal is expected to visit on Jan. 8.

