Former Georgia Tech TE Predicted to Commit to Florida Gators

Former Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring is set to visit the Florida Gators on Friday, Florida Gators on SI can confirm, as multiple predictions pour in for him to choose the Orange and Blue. He just finished his redshirt freshman season, giving him three more seasons of eligibility.

Ahead of his visit, On3's Corey Bender, Blake Alderman and Pete Nakos all predicted Harpring to choose Florida.

Harpring is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end from Atlanta. He ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect and the No. 9 tight end in the nation in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

BREAKING: Florida is set to host Georgia Tech TE Luke Harpring for a visit on Friday.



Harpring is coming off the 2025 season where he recorded 13 catches for 158 yards. pic.twitter.com/LBkzCjs684 — GatorScope (@GatorScope) January 8, 2026

Across his two years with the Yellowjackets, Harpring played in 17 games and totaled 16 catches for 201 yards. He only played in four games as a true freshman, hauling in three passes for 43 yards. However, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 13 games (one start) and made 13 catches for 158 yards.

It has always looked like Florida wants to bring in two tight ends during this transfer portal window. Despite securing a commitment early from James Madison’s Lacota Dippre, other names continue to be linked to the Gators.

The Gators lost starting tight end Hayden Hansen this offseason to Oklahoma, making it necessary to bring in at least one player at this position. They do return Amir Jackson, Tony Livingston and Micah Jones for next season, though. Florida also signed four-star Heze Kent from the 2026 cycle, giving them another player to turn to next season.

Harpring is the fourth Georgia Tech player strongly linked to the Gators in the transfer portal. Head coach Jon Sumrall has already earned commitments from former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, wide receiver Bailey Stockton and offensive lineman Harrison Moore.

Florida’s transfer class currently holds 18 commitments. In addition to Philo, Stockton and Dippre, Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor, Wake Forest wide receiver Micah Mays Jr., Penn State offensive linemen TJ Shanahan Jr. and Eagan Boyer, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Stanford offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji, Baylor safety DJ Coleman and defensive lineman DK Kalu, Tulane kicker Patrick Durkin and punter Alec Clark, Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron, Kentucky defensive back Cam Dooley, East Carolina running back London Montgomery and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive back Elijah Owens make up the rest of the class.

Sumrall’s effort to retain the 2025 roster has been mostly successful, as well. A large number of the group has re-signed for next season. That includes linebackers Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles, star running back Jadan Baugh, edge Jayden Woods, receiver Vernell Brown III and receiver Dallas Wilson.

Other notable names Florida has re-signed players include linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive backs Lagonza Hayward, Drake Stubbs and J’Vari Flowers, edges Kamran James and LJ McCray, and defensive linemen Joseph Mbatchou and Jeremiah McCloud.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

