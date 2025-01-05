Florida Loses Analyst to On-Field Position at Georgia State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to lose one of its defensive analysts to a on-field coaching position at a Group of Five school.
CJ Wilford, who primarily worked with the defensive backs, is expected to become the safeties coach at Georgia State, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz. Wilford leaves Florida after three seasons coaching under Billy Napier, who he followed to Gainesville after spending three seasons at Louisiana.
Despite his quality control title, Wilford was intregal in helping develop the Gators' secondary and STAR units, which hadn't had a true on-field coach since former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney held the role in 2022.
In 2023 and 2024, defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong unofficially held the role while Corey Raymond (2023) and Will Harris (2024) held the title of Secondary Coach with a focus on the cornerbacks.
Wilford was also active in Florida's recruiting efforts in the secondary alongside Toney, Raymond, Armstrong and Harris, especially during the 2024 offseason in between Raymond's dismissal and Harris' hiring with the program.
"I built a good relationship with (Raymond, Wilford and Armstrong) before, and then coach Armstrong, me and him finally came along getting on the same page," safety Greg Smith III told Gators Illustrated during his recruitment after a visit on Dec. 10. "Coach Raymond and him moving on, it's just about business. It happens. Things happen like that."
Wilford is the second defensive coach since the end of the regular season to depart from the program. Armstrong left Florida for a defensive coordinator position at Houston prior to the team's Gasparilla Bowl win over Tulane. The position with the Cougars comes with play calling duties, which Armstrong had lost after his first of two seasons with the Gators.
"Yeah, well, first of all, congratulations to Austin," head coach Billy Napier said."I think it's obviously getting a chance to call the defense and lead the group. I think that's his passion, and we were very supportive in that regard."
It's unclear how Florida will fill the coaching void left by Armstrong due to Ron Roberts holding the defensive play calling spot while also coaching the linebackers. The Gators will also see the contracts of multiple assistants expire at the end of the month.