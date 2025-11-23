Florida Swamped Against Tennessee, First Loss at Home vs. Vols Since 2003
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- At least the Florida Gators' NCAA-record scoring streak survived on Saturday night against Tennessee.
Trey Smack drilled a 38-yard field goal with 2:04 left in the third quarter, marking the 472nd-straight game the Gators score in. The only issue was Tennessee was leading 31-3 after Smack's field goal.
The Gators' 31-11 loss to the Volunteers marked its first loss at home to the Volunteers since 2003 and its fourth-straight loss of the season. It's eight losses are the most since 2013, while Florida's three wins heading into the final week of the regular season are the least since the Gators' 0-10-1 season in 1979.
It was also Florida's most lopsided defeat to Tennessee since a 42-point loss in Knoxville in 1990.
Tennessee scored early and often with four touchdowns on its first quarterback Joey Aguilar hit Ethan Davis for a 23-yard score on the game's first drive, and after a Florida three-and-out, running back DeSean Bishop scored from one-yard out.
The Volunteers averaged over eight yards a play through its first two drives before adding a another one-yard rush from Bishop and a one-yard rush from Star Thomas in the second to make it 28-0.
Thomas' touchdown was set up by his own 52-yard rush on third-and-17, which came a play after the Florida defense failed to recover a fumble from Aguilar.
At one point, Tennessee's offense was out-gained Florida, 202-1, as the Gators did not get a first down until the second quarter. A 42-yard pass from DJ Lagway to Jadan Baugh on the Gators' first drive was negated due to a penalty.
Lagway did have a 38-yard rush in the second quarter to put Florida on Tennessee's 12-yard line, but Trey Smack missed the ensuing 38-yard field goal. It was Smack's first miss since Week 1.
Tennessee added a field goal as time expired to take a 31-0 lead at half.
Florida found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter with Lagway hitting Baugh for a 33-yard touchdown before Lagway hit Tony Livingston for the two-point conversion.
The Gators' 11 points on Saturday is the lowest at home since its 27-2 loss to Florida State in 2015, the sixth time Florida scored less than 20 points this year and the fourth time they've scored less than two touchdowns in a game this season.
Meanwhile, Baugh's 96 rushing yards moved him over 900 yards on the season, making him Florida's first 900-yard rusher since Kelvin Taylor in 2015. Taylor's 1,035 yards that season remains the last time a Gator rushed for at least 1,000 yards.
Florida concludes its season next week at home against Florida State, looking to knock the six-loss Seminoles out of contention for a bowl.