Former Alabama Star Predicts Big Season for the Gators
While the Florida Gators head into a do or die fourth season under head coach Billy
Napier, the program seems to be gaining the attention of many across the nation.
After an eight-win performance in 2024, former Alabama star running back Damien
Harris joins many in predicting that Florida will be a team to watch in 2025.
Harris predicted Florida would win 10+ games during a 3 Bold SEC Takes segment of
his “Until Saturday” Podcast, which would easily put them in the conversation for a possible
playoff spot. While being a two-win improvement for Florida and the highest number of wins
they have reached since 2019, Harris believes it is possible for one main reason: DJ Lagway.
"Whenever you have a quarterback with that ability, that automatically gives you a
chance.” Harris said. “You have a superstar at quarterback.”
After a freshman year where Lagway threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine
interceptions, Harris has high confidence in the second-year gunslinger. Despite failing to put up
stats that flash on paper, Lagway was 6-0 in games he started and finished, and now is
expected to put it all together.
“He makes some really good throws. I think Lagway can be a Heisman finalist," Harris said.
On top of a year-two breakout from the Gators quarterback, Harris mentions another
impressive freshman that will give Florida a spark.
“They are going to be able to run the football…getting Jadan Baugh back, who had an
incredible freshman year,” Harris said. “Whenever you have a two-headed monster in the
backfield…you are going to have success.”
Baugh, who came in with little expectation as a recruit, made his name known in his first
year with Florida. He ran for 637 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 while splitting the
backfield with two other talented backs. With high praise coming from a running back who has
run for over 2,000 yards in the NFL, the backfield seems to be in good hands.
Finally, Harris mentions the team's ability to rally around Napier last year as a reason to
believe in what the Gators are building.
“They rallied behind their leader and their coach,” Harris said. “The tenacity they showed
at the end of the season, the grit, the determination.”
In his time with Alabama, Harris knew a thing or two about success and determination.
He
finished his collegiate career winning two national championships while never finishing the year
with more than one loss. Aditionally, he knows a thing or two about Napier, as he was the
wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide in three out of Harris’ four seasons there.
While Harris has high hopes for the program, his 10-win prediction seems a bit more
difficult for Florida than it may be at other schools. After a grueling schedule in 2024 that
finished ranked sixth toughest in the FBS, Florida faces about the same difficulty next year with the same conference opponents and a road matchup at Miami.
247 Sports' Brad Crawford ranks the Gators gauntlet the 3rd most difficult schedule in college football next season, projecting seven of their 12 opponents to be ranked.
Though daunting, the tough schedule could be a blessing in disguise. While demanding,
Florida has the talent to overcome their schedule while also having the chance to build a strong
resume. If they can reach 10 wins, it would likely be enough to get them a playoff spot, despite a
team such as Miami missing out last season with the same number.
Although it has yet to be proven, Florida seems to have the respect of many and the
nucleus of a high performing college team. If the Gators can polish off their roster in the
offseason, Harris believes 2025 will be the year they prove it on the field and possibly make
their first college football playoff appearance.