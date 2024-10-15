Former and Current Gators React To Graham Mertz’s Season-Ending Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After suffering a season-ending ACL tear during Saturday’s overtime loss to Tennessee, Florida Gators sixth-year quarterback Graham Mertz announced that he would be out for the season, likely ending his college career.
Last season, Mertz put together one of the most efficient seasons ever from a Gator quarterback. The graduate transfer from Wisconsin set program records for best completion percentage in a season (72.9%), and consecutive passes without an interception (239). He also set a career-high in fewest interceptions thrown (3), while tossing 20 touchdowns.
This year, Mertz had thrown for 666 yards and 5 touchdowns while also being on pace to break his own single-season completion percentage record (77.2%).
"It's only right for me to say how much I appreciate and am thankful for Graham in terms of all he has brought to the table to our team. Not only his production on the field but also just his impact on the team as a whole, his leadership, the work ethic, the example, the self-discipline," said UF head coach Billy Napier after confirming the severity of Mertz's injury. "And, I would say it's been awesome to be a part of his growth and development and to see him get to the place where he's been here lately. Graham's meant a lot to me, but I would also say he's meant a lot to this program and certainly the University of Florida. He has a sincere care for this place and all that it's done for him."
Mertz’s composure and experience was a valuable component to an offense that featured many underclassmen. Starting right tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson says that Mertz’s leadership skills were exceptional, explaining that Mertz was one of the first people to welcome him to Florida after he transferred from San Diego State.
“It hurts me personally losing a guy like Graham, especially a leader for not just the offense but everybody on the team. It hurts a lot," Crenshaw-Dickson said.
Although Crenshaw-Dickson was disappointed in losing his starting quarterback, he also expressed his faith in true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. Despite only starting one game, Lagway already leads the team in passing yards (765), and is tied for the team lead for passing touchdowns (5).
“His leadership, that's something I've never seen before out of a freshman,” said Crenshaw-Dickson. “In the Samford game, he was the one hyping up the offensive line. That was good for us to see. That we can come out there and do our job for him.”
While Mertz’s injury has directly affected those who are currently a part of the program, some Gator legends have also offered their support.
Former Gator National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel replied to Mertz’s post on X with some encouraging words.
Another former Gator that publicly supported Mertz was former National Champion linebacker Brandon Spikes. Besides his illustrious history with the program, Spikes had the opportunity to coach Mertz the past two seasons while working with Florida’s football program as a graduate assistant.
The first game of the post-Mertz era will be on Saturday at home against Kentucky, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.