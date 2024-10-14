Gators' QB Graham Mertz Releases Statement on Season-Ending Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed that starting quarterback Graham Mertz would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the veteran signal-caller released his first statement on the injury.
"Gator Nation, thank you for two incredible years in Gainesville," Mertz posted to his various social media accounts. "Unfortunately, I suffered a torn ACL against Tennessee and will miss the remainder of the season. During my recovery, I will remain a part of the program and do whatever I can in meeting rooms and from the sideline to help my teammates win. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this time."
Mertz finishes the season with 791 yards passing and six touchdowns against two interceptions in five games while completing 76.6% of his passes. He threw for 125 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's loss to Tennessee.
The injury occurred on that touchdown, a 13-yard pass to Arlis Boardingham with 7:18 left in the third quarter, when Mertz landed awkwardly after throwing the pass. He limped on his own power to the sideline, was checked out in the Gators' injury tent and then made his way to the team's locker room before returning to the sideline in street clothes and crutches.
Echoing Mertz's statement, Napier on Monday detailed Mertz's plans with the program for the rest of the season.
"Met with him this morning. He'll be in the facility. I think that's just who he is. He's going to stay connected and do his part for the team. He wants to do that and he definitely will be doing that," Napier said.
In Mertz's place, Florida will rely on true freshman DJ Lagway as the starter with Yale transfer walk-on Aidan Warner as the backup. Lagway threw for 98 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss. His one touchdown, a 27-yarder to Chimere Dike came with 29 seconds left to tie the game after Trey Smack's extra point.
Lagway previously started in-place of Mertz against Samford while Mertz recovered from a concussion suffered in the season-opener against Miami. The former five-star threw for a UF freshman record 456 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Lagway's second-career start will come on Saturday against Kentucky, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.