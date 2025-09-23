Former Florida Gators DL Desmond Watson Signed to NFL Practice Squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson to its practice squad, Fox Sports' Greg Auman reported on Tuesday. This comes after they worked him out last Friday.
Tampa Bay originally signed Watson as an undrafted free agent in April, agreeing to a three-year, $2.985 million contract with $50,000 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus.
However, he would not last with the organization for very long. Before the season started, the Buccaneers announced they were cutting him, mostly due weight he carried upon leaving the Gators.
He left the Gators weighing 464 pounds, which the Buccaneers felt was too heavy for the NFL. As a result, they tried working with him to improve his health and shed the unnecessary weight during the offseason.
“I’m pleased. It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player on the field,” said Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles. “We need to monitor that and get him where we think he needs to be and go from there.”
Their plan of action to accomplish this goal was not to allow him to practice with the team until he met a specific target they had in mind, the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reported.
“But until Watson reaches an undisclosed weight goal set by the Bucs, it doesn’t appear he will be joining his teammates for practice,” Stroud said.
Based on the team cutting him before the beginning of the season, it seems as if Watson never reached the goal that the organization set for him.
Despite these concerns from Tampa Bay, his weight was never really a problem for the Gators staff during his time in Gainesville.
He was a constant contributor and an iron man across four years with the program. Watson did not miss a single game, playing in 51 total games for the Gators. In that span, he logged 63 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
They have since had a change of heart, though, with Auman reporting Watson finally met the franchise's requirements to play.
This signing from the Buccaneers seemed to be a strategic one, according to outsiders. Their Week 4 matchup is with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are famous for running the “tush push.” With Watson, Tampa Bay would have a bigger body to disrupt the controversial play.
However, that doesn't appear to be reality for now with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles dispelled those rumors and did not think Watson would be ready to play with only one week of practice.
The kickoff for the Buccaneers' matchup with the Eagles is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.