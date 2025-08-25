Former Gators DL Waived During NFL Roster Cuts
A recent Florida Gators football alumnus has already been shown the door by an NFL team.
According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson. He had been on the non-football illness list all of training camp and needed to get his weight down.
While the Buccaneers could have moved him to reserve-NFI (non-football injury), they chose to cut him outright. It was added that, at this time, he is not going to the practice squad.
Watson’s draft profile had him listed at 464 pounds, but he was reportedly down nearly 30 pounds when he arrived to One Buc Place. He was initially participating in workouts, but he was barred from practice about a month ago until he lost weight.
“I’m pleased. It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player on the field,” Bowles said, via the Tampa Bay Times, in July. “We need to monitor that and get him where we think he needs to be and go from there.”
Auman did not report on what Watson’s current weight is. Reports of his weight online are inconsistent.
The Buccaneers signed the Gators' defensive tackle, who is originally from the Tampa Bay area, as an undrafted free agent back in April, signing a three-year, $2.985 million contract. He received a $20,000 signing bonus with $50,000 guaranteed. During his time with the Gators, he never missed action in all four seasons he was in Gainesville.
In a Gators uniform, Watson recorded 63 tackles, broke up a pass and forced one fumble that he also recovered. He made one last mark during the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl when he lifted Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson nearly over his head.
"He's a unicorn. That stature," head coach Billy Napier said at pro day. "And then, you get to know Des. He's extremely intelligent. He's got a great sense of humor. He was a great teammate. Obviously showed up in good shape (for pro day). He'll get his shot, and I'm hoping he'll make the most of it."
His size was never an issue for the Gators at any point. The Buccaneers beg to differ. It goes to show how different a landscape the NFL is.
For now, his NFL future remains uncertain. If not Tampa Bay, another team might decide he could be worth the investment with a little work.