Former Gators DL Not Allowed to Practice Due to Weight
Former Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson will not be allowed to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he sheds weight and becomes healthier, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported Thursday.
Before he made his way to the professional level, Watson weighed in at Florida’s pro day in March. At the time, he weighed 464 pounds. Since then, he has lost nearly 30 pounds, according to Stroud.
However, that is still not enough for the Buccaneers, who placed Watson on the active non-football illness list, to allow him to rejoin his teammates on the field.
“But until Watson reaches an undisclosed weight goal set by the Bucs, it doesn’t appear he will be joining his teammates for practice,” Stroud wrote.
Upon joining the Gators out of high school in 2021, Watson was listed at 400 pounds on Florida’s roster. As a sophomore, he added 15 more pounds, weighing in at 415 pounds. Then, he climbed up to 435 pounds as a junior before being listed at 449 pounds going into his senior year.
Things are changing now for Watson, though. Instead of letting him play at the weight, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is instead prioritizing getting his rookie defensive tackle to be a healthier player.
“I’m pleased. It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player on the field,” Bowles said. “We need to monitor that and get him where we think he needs to be and go from there.”
To state the obvious, his return to play will be solely up to him. He will need to put in the time and effort if he wants to step onto the practice field with his teammates.
“I don’t have a timetable on what we can get him down to and when that comes,” Bowles said.
Watson joined the organization as an undrafted free agent, signing a three-year, $2.985 million contract.