Former Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Faces Make-or-Break Season
Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson sits at a crossroads. After two disappointing seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft cannot seem to find a foothold to build upon in the league.
After starting for just one season with the Gators, it was understood that Richardson was going to be a project as he entered the NFL. Heading into year three, the Colts are hoping to get a return from Richardson, but they have hedged their bets.
Richardson’s rookie season was cut short with a shoulder injury, after several minor injuries had knocked him out of previous games. Richardson was only able to finish one of his four starts before being lost for the season.
He found himself mired in controversy again after subbing himself out after a long run for being gassed.
Pro Football Focus is calling Richardson a make-or-break player for the Colts this season, but it could also be a make-or-break season for the quarterback.
"Heading into just his third NFL season, Richardson is already at a crossroads in Indianapolis,” wrote Dalton Wasserman on PFF. “Injuries and accuracy issues have plagued his first two seasons, as he’s played less than 800 snaps and has earned just a 58.7 PFF passing grade in that time.”
The Colts behaved in the offseason as if they didn’t fully believe Richardson would be their answer at quarterback, signing Daniel Jones from the New York Giants as a free agent.
“This offseason has been just as tumultuous for him, as Daniel Jones was brought in to compete for the starting quarterback job,” Wasserman continued. “Richardson is also having his shoulder evaluated for a potential injury. Unless he can make a rapid ascent within the next few months, his time in Indianapolis could be coming to a close far sooner than he expected."
Completing 50.6% of his passes in the age of the quick passing game is a profound problem. Film does not help the former Florida standout. He lacks the touch underneath to complete passes with his receivers running in stride. Instead, he tries to throttle down on the spin too much, and the ball looks like a knuckleball, just pushed out.
Make no mistake, Richardson is a talented quarterback from an athletic standpoint. He boasts size, speed, and a cannon for an arm. However, none of those qualities have helped him so far. He needs to become more of a quarterback and less of a thrower.
In retrospect, another year in The Swamp would have probably served him better. Now, he needs to figure out how to just stay on the field and produce.