Aaron Rodgers Loves Not Being the NFL’s Oldest Player Thanks to Philip Rivers’s Return

The Steelers quarterback no longer holds the top spot in the league’s age rankings.

Rodgers is no longer the NFL’s oldest player thanks to Philip Rivers’ return.
Rodgers is no longer the NFL’s oldest player thanks to Philip Rivers’ return. / John McCoy/Getty Images
The sport of football has long been considered a kids' game—but in 2025, the NFL has transformed into not just a man’s league, but an old man’s one.

So far this season, we’ve seen Joe Flacco earn a starting job in Cleveland before being traded in-division for another one, Aaron Rodgers lead the Steelers to a 7–5 record and a spot atop the AFC North, and just this week, 44-year-old(!) Philip Rivers sign with the Colts after not playing since the 2020 season.

Rodgers—42 years old himself—was asked about Rivers’ return to Indy on Thursday, and relayed a perfect, self-deprecating answer.

“I’m not the oldest guy in the league,” he said with a smile. “Love that. It’s pretty incredible, though. Because he’s been out for, I believe, four full seasons, plus part of this season. I was laughing because a couple of my buddies hit me up asking what I would do in that situation and I said, without missing a beat, ‘I’m retired, I’m staying retired.’”

“So big credit to Phil,” Rodgers continued. “I’ve been a fan of his forever. I’ve known him a little bit over the years. I just love the way that he competes, and plays—again not the most gifted player—but cerebral as all get out, hilarious trash talker, and I wish him nothing but the best ... I hope he goes out and it's just like riding a bike and he can jump right back in the saddle, and I expect him to."

A pretty cool answer, and perspective, from the former oldest player in the NFL.

Who are the oldest active players in the NFL?

Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers
Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers are among the oldest active players in the NFL. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With Rivers returning to action, there are now five active players in the NFL age 40 or older (41-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis was waived by the Broncos on Thursday. Here’s a look at each:

Player

Age

Team

QB Philip Rivers

44

Indianapolis Colts

QB Aaron Rodgers

42

Pittsburgh Steelers

K Nick Folk

41

New York Jets

K Matt Prater

41

Buffalo Bills

QB Joe Flacco

40

Cincinnati Bengals

Like I said, an old man’s game.

